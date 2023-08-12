Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha praised by fans as she showcases stunning physique in polka-dot bikini

Nadia Sawalha is known for promoting body acceptance, and her social media feed is always filled with posts that reflect the reality of life rather than the easily filtered landscape on social media.

As you can see in the clip below, the Loose Women star headed to the spa for a bit of rest and relaxation, however, it ended up not going that way for the popular presenter as she was hit with a jet of water while in the pool. The presenter, who was wearing the most gorgeous polka-dot bikini, perfectly styled out the moment, finishing off her post and giggling at the moment.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha stuns in polka-dot bikini as she experiences pool mishap

Her slinky two-piece perfectly highlighted her beautiful figure with the cream colouring looking phenomenal on her, while her striking brunette locks were styled in her signature locks."#instagramvsreality Is this what they call styling it out?" she joked in her caption. "@mark_adderley favourite outtake!"

Fans were quick to react to the hilarious clip, as one penned: "Saw you today came to the Loose Women live show - can I just say your Instagram doesn't do you justice !! You looked amazing - more so in the flesh fab show loved it," while a second enthused: "You are getting more Beautiful and sexier by the week."

© Instagram Nadia looked beautiful in the pool

A third commented: "You styled it out well," while a fourth sympathesised with her, as they shared: "I actually found an empty spot at David Lloyd right where u are. Was floating looking very chilled. When the damn water jet opens and propels me to the middle of the pool. Much to the delight of many other people in the pool. Quietly walked up and out. Last time I'll be doing that."

Nadia is frequently a stunner in her swimwear and last month, the 58-year-old and her husband Mark Adderley enjoyed a fun time on the beach as they filmed themselves in sexy poses like they were beachwear models. The duo had a great laugh, adding some black-and-white fun to the proceedings, even pulling out some signature model poses as they spoke to one another on the sandy shore.

© Instagram The star has a stunning collection of swimwear

Nadia looked absolutely stunning in a muted two-piece that highlighted all of her beautiful curves, and she allowed a sense of wildness with her curly hair as she ran her hands through her locks.

In her caption, the popular presenter enthused: "voguemagazine @calvinklein YOU DON'T even know how much you need us... Come on let's make this happen baby! Where are we??"

Nadia is simply beautiful

Fans were quick to support her campaign, as one enthused: "Gorgeous! You looked stunning on loose women today #GirlCrush," and a second commented: "Too sexy for Milan, Too sexy for Milan, New York and Japan."

A third added: "I love how happy you both are. Keep doing what you're doing," and a fourth shared: "You are in a Calvin Ad, I couldn't tell the difference," while others hailed the pair as "couple goals" for their humour.