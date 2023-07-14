Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha is a total beach babe in form-flattering bikini

Nadia Sawalha is no stranger to showcasing her physique in a form-flattering outfit as she showcases the realities of life over the filters of social media, and she once again poked fun at this on Friday.

As you can see in the clip below, Nadia and her husband Mark Adderley enjoyed a fun time on the beach as they filmed themselves in sexy poses like they were beachwear models. The duo had a great laugh, adding some black-and-white fun to the proceedings, even pulling out some signature model poses as they spoke to one another on the sandy shore.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark Adderley are proper models in beachside shoot

Nadia looked absolutely stunning in a muted two-piece that highlighted all of her beautiful curves, and she allowed a sense of wildness with her curly hair as she ran her hands through her locks.

In her caption, the popular Loose Women presenter enthused: "voguemagazine @calvinklein YOU DON'T even know how much you need us... Come on let's make this happen baby! Where are we??"

Fans were quick to support her campaign, as one enthused: "Gorgeous! You looked stunning on loose women today #GirlCrush," and a second commented: "Too sexy for Milan, Too sexy for Milan, New York and Japan."

A third added: "I love how happy you both are. Keep doing what you're doing," and a fourth shared: "You are in a Calvin Ad, I couldn't tell the difference," while others hailed the pair as "couple goals" for their humour.

Nadia is always keen to show off her funny bone when she poses in her swimwear and last month, when the weather was a lot better, her sister and friends headed over to enjoy a cold dip pool inside her expansive garden, but things didn't go to plan.

In an amusing moment, Nadia jokingly prepared to dive into the cool waters, but ended up slipping on her entry, prompting laughs from her companions and even her sister trying to dunk her! Despite her "epic fail", she looked absolutely phenomenal in her plunging floral one-piece that highlighted her natural physique.

Nadia wore her hair in her signature curls and did a good job at keeping them out of the water, despite her sister's attempts. But proving there was no bad blood between the duo, Nadia was seen giggling as the video came to an end.

The Loose Women star has two sisters, Julia and Dina, and it was Dina was attempting to dunk her younger sister, while looking beautiful in a striking black one-piece.

In a humourous caption, Nadia joked: "Epic FAIL! Who can make out what my sister @thedinasawalha is saying??!! She is EVIL! Did your big sister torture you too??"

Fans were quick to offer Nadia their support with similar stories, as one shared: "Love this. Unfortunately I don't have a sister but my big brothers tortured me daily," while a second added: "My big brother tortured me, plenty of stories I could tell you."

A third complimented the actress, saying: "Bikini bod looking good Nadia," while a fourth posted: "Love you! So real, so normal, and I'd love my famalam to partay with your famalam."