Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha supported by fans as she wows in plunging swimsuit

Nadia Sawalha is making the most of the beautiful weather by inviting her sister and friends over to enjoy a cold dip pool inside her expansive garden, but things didn't go to plan.

As you can see in the clip below, Nadia jokingly prepared to dive into the cool waters, but ended up slipping on her entry, prompting laughs from her companions and even her sister trying to dunk her! Despite her "epic fail", Nadia looked absolutely phenomenal in her plunging floral one-piece that highlighted her natural physique.

Nadia wore her hair in her signature curls and did a good job at keeping them out of the water, despite her sister's attempts. But proving there was no bad blood between the duo, Nadia was seen giggling as the video came to an end.

The Loose Women star has two sisters, Julia and Dina, and it was Dina was attempting to dunk her younger sister, while looking beautiful in a striking black one-piece.

© Instagram Nadia looked fab in her one-piece!

In a humourous caption, Nadia joked: "Epic FAIL! Who can make out what my sister @thedinasawalha is saying??!! She is EVIL! Did your big sister torture you too??"

Fans were quick to offer Nadia their support with similar stories, as one shared: "Love this. Unfortunately I don't have a sister but my big brothers tortured me daily," while a second added: "My big brother tortured me, plenty of stories I could tell you."

Nadia enjoys her home pools

A third complimented the actress, saying: "Bikini bod looking good Nadia," while a fourth posted: "Love you! So real, so normal, and I'd love my famalam to partay with your famalam."

Nadia often wins acclaim from her fans for her "realistic" take on social, something that has earned her the respect of fans across the globe, and last month she did the same as she embodied model Kimberly Garner. Kimberly went for a Baywatch moment in a tiny red one-piece as she did some home DIY, and Nadia was quick to follow her.

Nadia is a fan of a daring bikini

The actress opted for a different piece of swimwear, instead going for a zany one-piece that highlighted all of her curves as she also prepared to paint the house. Promoting her cause in her caption, she shared: "#instagramvsreality. #bodyacceptance. The others gorgeous woman in the red swimsuit is @kimberleygarner."

Fans immediately flocked to praise her, including husband Mark Adderley who teased: "You can climb my stepladder any day of the week," while Dame Kelly Holmes added: "Just spat my coffee out!" alongside the hands making a heart emoji.

Nadia shows off the realistic side of social media

A third follower commented: "Love this and you, real girls in a filtered world, thank you for keeping it real," while a fourth enthused: "Nadia I love you! Thanks for always making me smile with these."

Earlier in May, Nadia shared a stunning clip as she relived an unseen moment from her time in Crete last year.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Might Nadia discuss sibling relationships on a future edition of Loose Women?

In a video, she donned a tiny blue bikini and took to the waves to have the ultimate beach babe moment. Although a wave ultimately knocked her over, she didn't let it bother her and she played along with the moment before having a giggle on the car ride back home.

She continued laughing in her caption, as the down-to-earth presenter joked: "Maybe I had had an accidental glass of Ouzo!! My kids secretly filming me on holiday last year. Click on the link in my bio to see tonight's episode of a Family In Crete!"

