Halle Bailey looks incredible in mermaid-style micro bikini

The Little Mermaid star is the sister of Chloe Bailey

Glistening under the sun and serving up some serious Ariel vibes, Halle Bailey's recent Instagram shares have her followers enthralled.

The radiant 23-year-old star of The Little Mermaid channeled her on-screen character with a beach-ready look that was both stunning and artistic.

In a fresh set of mirror selfies, Halle donned a blue bikini top, perfectly paired with a figure-hugging long skirt.

As she posed in a sunlit hallway, her candy apple red manicure shimmered, adding a pop of color against her blue ensemble. "They know you’re an angel," Halle captioned the photo, accentuating it with a wave, blue heart, and butterfly emoji.

© Instagram Halle Bailey chanels Little Mermaid vibes

Halle, a Georgia gem, styled her look with minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her dark hair was swept back, and she accessorized with blue stone hoop earrings and a statement necklace featuring a crystal pendant.

For many, Halle is not just Ariel; she's also recognized as one-half of the Grammy-nominated musical sensation Chloe x Halle, alongside her sister, Chloe Bailey.

© Instagram Halle looks stunning in Mermaid-style outfit

With hits from albums like The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour, the sisters have indeed carved their niche. On the acting front, after enchanting audiences in The Little Mermaid, Halle is set to star in the anticipated adaptation of The Color Purple.

Speaking of Chloe, just last week, the dazzling Bailey sisters treated fans to a pool day series on their individual Instagram stories. Donning chic swimsuits, the duo showcased their enviable figures while enjoying a serene day by the pool.

© Instagram Halle is the sister of Chloe Bailey

Halle's choice was a head-turning strapless hot-pink one-piece, complemented by a gold chain necklace and her hair styled in thick, flowing braids. Chloe, the elder Bailey at 25, radiated in a light-pink swimsuit with an alluring chest cutout, her locks neatly curled and tied up.

In a cozy setup featuring a wooden cabana and a plush patio couch, Halle shared glimpses of her relaxation time. Fans were treated to a close-up of her manicure, and a sunlit selfie of the sisters, both sporting sleek black sunglasses.

The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’

Chloe, equally engaged with her fans, shared her moments of relaxation. In one story, she's seen making playful expressions, her nails flaunting a sparkly turquoise hue.

These pool escapades followed shortly after the sisters' refreshing getaway to St. Lucia. Both Baileys indulged in the island's popular mud baths.

Last month, Halle and Chloe shared photos of themselves covered in rejuvenating mud. While Halle's yellow Montce one-piece highlighted her curves, Chloe opted for a vibrant blue bikini. A mud-masked sister selfie from the trip stood as a testament to their bond.

© Getty Halle was every inch a real-life mermaid as she enchanted crowds

The holiday comes after Halle recounted to Variety the importance of her role in The Little Mermaid: “They told me, "You don't understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you."'

The Grown-ish star reflected on how her own childhood would have been positively influenced had she seen a person of color portraying an iconic character like Ariel.

She noted: “What that would have done for me, how that would have changed my confidence, my belief in myself, everything.”

She concluded by stressing the importance of representation, asserting: “Things that seem so small to everyone else, it's so big to us.”