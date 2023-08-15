Millie Bobby Brown is glowing in glamorous new photoshoot with special news

The Stranger Things actress is launching a new product from her brand Florence by Mills

Millie Bobby Brown may not be busy filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, but she is still keeping busy.

The young actress is busy between wedding planning for her upcoming nuptials to Jake Bongiovi and her undergraduate studies at Purdue University, plus she just announced a brand new project.

Beyond acting, the star has her own skincare and make-up brand, Florence by Mills, which has also released clothing capsules, and recently evolved into its first fragrance.

Millie took to Instagram this week to announce the brand's new project, a perfume titled Wildly Me, of which she said: "NEW & first ever fragrance inspired by staying true to you & always remembering to embrace your wild side."

She further opened up about the new perfume with Women's Wear Daily, and looked truly stunning in her photoshoot with the outlet.

In one of the photos shared on her Instagram, she looks fresh-faced and fabulous donning a blush pink slip dress, which is in perfect contrast with the edgy leather trench coat she paired it with. She accessorized the look with layered gold chains, and had her brunette bob styled in a tousled blow-out.

She had various looks for the shoot, and in another photo she is wearing a very Jackie Kennedy-esque look consisting of a boxy, bubblegum pink jacket by Versace, with a matching midi skirt paired with strappy black heels.

Then for another look, she opted for a silky lavender dress – perfect for her new lavender perfume – which featured a drapey mock neck and cut-outs at her hip bones.

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about the new photos, with one writing: "The most gorgeous person alive award goes to you Millie," as others added: "You ate and left no crumbs" and: "This is gorgeous!!!" as well as: "Absolutely UNREAL Mils!"

Speaking about her new venture with WWD, Millie explained: "I was never allowed to wear fragrance when I was younger," adding: "So I'm 19, I finally started finding who I am and figuring out who I am – slowly – and fragrance, it just feels very womanly. It just feels like the next step."

© Instagram Millie is also set to release her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, later this year

Millie noted that all of Florence by Mills products are considered to be clean beauty, and said: "It's important to me because as a young person growing up in the industry and growing up in a makeup chair, I never knew what the makeup artist was putting on my skin. And that scared me."

© Instagram The star is in the middle of wedding planning as well, and recently celebrated her engagement to Jake with an intimate family party

She continued: "So I make Florence by Mills for me and my generation of people that are trepidatious in going into skin care at a young age and beauty at a young age. It's not about understanding how to contour or put on fake eyelashes, but actually understand what their skin needs.

"These are things that we want you to accentuate and love about yourself. So it's such a deeper meaning."

