Billie Eilish bares huge midriff tattoo in cropped tee and low-rise pants

Billie Eilish has developed a renowned aesthetic and personal style consisting of baggy clothing, oversized silhouettes, and an androgynous mix of masculine and feminine energy.

The singer-songwriter, 21, shared another look at her distinct style on Instagram in one of her signature photo dumps, and there definitely seemed to be one consistent theme.

Across all the photos she shared, the motif of skulls remained consistent, starting with the lead image, with an oversized white jacket covered in black skulls and crossbones.

She was seen sporting a blend of bling, sequins, and dark solids in her other photos, although one that caught the eye of some fans also displayed her rarely-seen tattoo.

Billie posted a mirror selfie in which she wore a cropped skull graphic black tee with low-rise baggy pants and a pair of Nikes. Her slightly exposed midriff also provided a peek at one of her tattoos.

The "Bad Guy" singer is famously private about showing off her more revealing tattoos. She has a tattoo of her surname, Eilish, across her chest, one of three fairies on her hand, and a large dragon tattoo running down her thigh.

The Chinese dragon, spanning from her hip to her thigh, has never been fully spotted, although she has occasionally provided glimpses of it on Instagram and also during her cover shoot for British Vogue in 2021.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, spanning the years of her career, she'd previously confessed that she didn't want any face tattoos, emphasizing a preference for ones "barely anyone can see."

In the 2021 edition of the interview, she opened up about her three tattoos, saying of the surname on her chest: "Yes, I love myself," and called the dragon her "big boy."

She stated that the fairies were from a "little fairy book I had growing up called 'Fairyopolis'. They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

"I love tattoos!" she exclaimed, while her mom Maggie Baird, sitting behind the camera, hung her head and Billie called her out, jokingly exclaiming: "Be supportive!"

Billie continued: "My mom hates tattoos," before adding that she wasn't inclined on going all out with her ink. "No, I'm not going to be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas.

"Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them. I felt the urge for a while, and now I'm like…give me a little more time and then I'll get another one."

In June, Billie shared a glimpse at her chest tattoo for the first time with a sun-soaked photo of herself in one of her favorite patterned bikinis, with the string of the top running across the word "Eilish" written in an ornate script.

