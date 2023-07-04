Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey turns up the heat in string bikini

Radiating confidence and style, 23-year-old singer and actress Halle Bailey looked stunning as she posed in a white bikini for an Instagram post on Monday.

The rising star, known for her upcoming role as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, showcased her fitness in the photograph, taken on a city balcony.

Wearing minimal makeup, her naturally flawless complexion was on full display. The beauty enhanced her look with petite silver hoop earrings, and her long hair was styled into braids, cascading down past her hips.

Halle captioned the post: "Girl of your dreams", aptly reflecting her burgeoning career as an actress. Her casting as Ariel in the much-anticipated remake of the 1989 Disney classic, released in May, has stirred conversations on inclusivity in Hollywood.

© Instagram Halle Bailey stuns in string bikini

The reboot received a mixed response, with critics and audiences giving varied ratings, from average to unfavorable on Metacritic.

The announcement of Halle's casting in 2019 sparked controversy online, as Disney’s decision to cast a Black Ariel was met with both support and backlash.

© Instagram Halle rose to fame as the star of Little Mermaid

Disney's recent moves towards inclusivity have been evident - with a same-sex kiss included in the movie Lightyear, and the casting of Halle as Ariel, it's clear the company is embracing diversity.

Halle, acknowledging the backlash, expressed how her grandparents' encouraging words reminded her of the significance of her role in the film.

© Getty The Little Mermaid is Halle's first major role

In a conversation with Variety, the Atlanta native recounted: “They told me, "You don't understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you."'

The Grown-ish star reflected on how her own childhood would have been positively influenced had she seen a person of color portraying an iconic character like Ariel.

© Getty Halle Bailey gave all the mermaidcore vibes at the Australian premiere of The Little Mermaid

She noted: “What that would have done for me, how that would have changed my confidence, my belief in myself, everything.”

She concluded by stressing the importance of representation, asserting: “Things that seem so small to everyone else, it's so big to us.”

The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’

The singer-turned-actress has been nominated for five Grammy awards; in 2019 for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album (for their sophomore album The Kids Are Alright), and in 2021 for Best Progressive R&B Album (Ungodly Hour), Best R&B Song ("Do It"), and Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Wonder What She Thinks of Me").