Dua Lipa showcases washboard abs in micro bikini as she holidays in Greece

Dua Lipa has once again captivated fans with her recent sun-soaked photos from Greece, reminding everyone that amidst the hustle and challenges, everyone deserves a little break.

Dua, 27, who just wrapped up her vibrant Barbie promo tour, is enjoying Greece's splendour, accompanied by her boyfriend, the acclaimed French director, Romain Gavras, 42.

The scenic beauty of the Mediterranean country seems to be providing the perfect backdrop for the couple's romantic getaway.

The radiant first snapshot revealed Dua effortlessly modelling a patterned blue bikini, emphasizing her sun-kissed figure, with the vast blue ocean and luxury yacht setting the perfect scene.

Dua showcases her abs in micro bikini

As if teasing her followers with a sultry look, she wore a tiny bikini to showcase her washboard abs. Keeping up with her fashion-forward looks, she draped herself with a white beach shirt and a subtle baby pink skirt.

The next photo, equally mesmerizing, captures Dua leisurely reclined on a sunbed, sporting a striking yellow bikini, and the cherry on top was her vivid pair of red shorts accessorized with a vibrant necklace.

Dua is holidaying with her partner in Greece

But Dua didn't stop there; she continued to charm her fans with another candid where she stood elegantly by the shimmering waters, adorned in a light blue ensemble, further enhanced by her collection of beaded necklaces and signature black sunglasses.

There's something so heartwarming about witnessing genuine love, and Dua shared just that. One photo showcased Dua and Romain's undeniable chemistry, with the golden hues of the setting sun casting a warm glow.

Romain, the heir to the legacy of the renowned Greco-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras, affectionately wrapped his arm around her, both lost in a blissful moment.

Dua wears tiny yellow bikini and red shorts

The backdrop wasn't just limited to the duo's affectionate encounters. Dua treated her fans to breath-taking panoramas of Greece, capturing the essence of her escapade. She aptly captioned her series of photos: "sailing through the Peloponnese."

However, as with most celebrities, even amidst tranquil moments, controversies loom large. Recently, music producer Bosko Kante moved to take legal action against Dua, claiming she incorporated a recording made with his talk box in her chart-topping single Levitating.

The legal suit filed in Los Angeles indicates he believes to be rightfully entitled to more than $20m from the track's substantial success.

As per sources, the contention stems from the claim that while Dua had permissions for the original recording, the remixes weren't covered, leading to the present copyright tussle.

Kante, credited with creating the ElectroSpit Talk Box, felt it was a clear infringement of his rights, especially after trying multiple times to resolve the issue amicably.

This isn't Dua's first encounter with copyright challenges concerning Levitating. Earlier in March 2022, Reggae band Artikal Sound System accused Dua of replicating their 2017 song's hook.

Though that case saw a resolution in June, another is still in the pipeline where songwriters L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer allege similarities between their 1979 song and Dua's hit.