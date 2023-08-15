Alex Jones stuns in head-turning dress during family holiday

Alex Jones always looks flawless no matter the occasion – and her latest "island" outfit is certainly no exception.

In photos shared to Instagram, the presenter, 46, was pictured looking oh-so-chic in a gorgeous summer dress adorned with white and mint green stripes.

© Instagram Alex looked gorgeous in green

Alex, who is currently holidaying in France with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children, looked radiant in the snaps as she coordinated with her sage green bicycle and a set of forest green shutters belonging to a rustic village house.

She teamed her vibrant, head-turning garment with a pair of elegant open-toe sandals and elevated her off-duty outfit with a pair of black sunglasses.

© Instagram The mother-of-three posed up a storm

Alex wore her glossy brunette locks down loose and seemingly went au naturel for her afternoon exploring the beautifully unspoilt Île de Ré.

Other photographs included a breathtaking image of a sun-soaked beach dotted with beachgoers, and a charming photo of a signpost pointing to a series of local eateries including "glaces," which translates as ice cream, and "crêpes" which is the French word for pancakes.

Alongside her joyous holiday photos, Alex penned: "Island life" followed by a bright green heart emoji.

© Instagram Alex and her family travelled to France

The presenter's post quickly garnered thousands of likes, with many followers rushing to heap praise on Alex's gorgeous, green dress.

Stunned by her appearance, one fan noted: "Absolutely fabulous Alex," while a second remarked: "Love your dress Alex."

© Getty The presenter always looks so chic

Other fans picked up on the nostalgia evoked by Alex's update. "My entire childhood!!! Such a special place. Enjoy my lovelies," gushed one, while another commented: "My favourite place. The daily market in La Flotte is amazing. Happy holidays."

The beloved presenter is currently enjoying a well-deserved break with her adorable brood. And whilst Alex tends to keep her kids out of the spotlight, she has been sharing a handful of precious updates via social media.

© Instagram Alex donned a pretty white summer dress

Most recently, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional delighted fans when she shared numerous images on her Instagram grid.

One particularly precious image showed Alex tenderly kissing her youngest daughter Annie whilst standing in front of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, France.

© Instagram Alex shared a precious photo of her little girl

The presenter dressed down in a mustard yellow T-shirt and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, whilst Annie, one, looked cherubic in a white top dotted with pink roses. The tiny tot resembled her mother thanks to her abundance of brunette curls.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares rare video of children to mark end of summer

Elsewhere, Alex shared the sweetest picture of her husband Charlie looking after the kids whilst on board a ferry, numerous images of their farm campsite, and a heartwarming snapshot of Annie inspecting kitchen crockery. Adorable!

"Our French adventure has begun," Alex noted in her caption, followed by the French flag emoji.