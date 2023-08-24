Jenny Agutter channels Greek goddess at the 1978 Golden Globes – see epic throwback

Back in the '70s, Call The Midwife's Jenny Agutter was living the life of a Hollywood starlet in LA, attending prestigious awards shows while ruling the screen in Logan's Run (1976), Equus (1977) and The Man in the Iron Mask (1978). Already a BAFTA-winning actress, Jenny knew how to work a red carpet too, and in 1978, she showcased her eye for fashion at the Golden Globes.

© Getty Jenny Agutter at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 1978

Pictured at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, the BBC star stole the show in an ethereal floor-length gown with beautiful draping. Channelling a Greek goddess as she graced the red carpet, Jenny's award show look couldn't be more timeless.

© Getty The TV star looked sensational in a plunging white gown

Keeping all focus on the plunging neckline and billowing sleeves of her dress, the TV star added subtle accessories, namely a demure silver necklace and a simple bangle bracelet. Styling her brunette locks in bouncy curls, Jenny's radiant makeup consisted of a nude eye, honey-hued blush and high-shine nude lipgloss.

Reflecting on her style evolution, in 2011, Jenny told Mail Online that while she loves to shop for pieces on the high street, she also likes "the romance of old pieces."

"I lived in LA for 17 years and there were masses of stores selling period clothing," she explained. "Today, I go to antiques fairs all the time. I love flapper dresses, but I have to be careful because I'm quite big-boned and they can make me look huge.

© Getty Jenny moved to LA in 1974 and lived there for 17 years

"I also like buying abroad — which comes from the fact that my father was in the Army so we travelled a lot. And, of course, filming has taken me to lots of different places."

Speaking to The Independent in 2022, Jenny revealed that she'd first moved to Hollywood in 1974 at the age of 21, and while she "didn't belong to Hollywood" she always loved the "openness of LA" as well as "being in the sunshine".

© Getty Jenny pictured at her former LA home

After living in the City of Angels for well over a decade, Jenny, who now splits her time between London and Cornwall, took a while to adjust after heading back to the UK.

"I've always loved travel and different cultures. I went to Los Angeles when I was 21, and wasn't expecting anything from the place; but I loved it and met people who've remained friends," she told Church Times in 2017.

"I realised very quickly that you made your own life there. There are different values, but once you understand that we're two countries divided by a common language, you appreciate and work with the enthusiasm and openness, and hope to hang on to anything from your own culture that's important. When I first came back to the UK from the United States, I'd become so accustomed to the American way of saying who you were and what you wanted that sometimes British understatement and modesty seemed a pretence."