Zoe Saldana shows off hair transformation in glamorous leather look

Zoe Saldana's daring look caused a stir at the European launch screening of the new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness at TATE Britain in London on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old actress is known for her versatile sartorial choices, but this time she surprised the audience with her hair styling choice. Taking centre stage was Zoe's new French bob chop, fresh in time for summer. Set by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, Zoe's new 'do is a good example of classic meets contemporary.

WATCH: Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman star in gripping new spy drama Special Ops: Lioness

Zoe walked the red carpet in a striking leather belted bodice and a matching thigh-split skirt. The strapless Alexander McQueen corseted leather top seamlessly contrasted with her patterned skirt, highlighting Zoe’s toned shoulders and her sharp collarbones.

The poster girl for sophistication paired her outfit with a set of minimalist jewellery. This seemed to be a great way for the Avatar actress to show off her tattoo. She finished the outfit with black strap stiletto sandals that added height to her frame.

© Getty Zoe Saldana was promoting her new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness at TATE Britain

When it came to adding the element of beauty to her premiere look, the Australian actress decided to go naturally glamorous. Zoe's makeup artist, Vera Steimberg, enhanced her aesthetic with a thick coat of mascara, a generous amount of highlighter on her cheekbones and chiselled jawline, and finished with a dab of nude pink lipstick and flushed cheeks.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress wasn't the only one who brought some sparkle to the premiere. Accompanied by her co-stars from the series Special Ops: Lioness, other celebrities in attendance included Nicole Kidman, who added allure to the party in her glamorous black outfit.

© Getty The Avatar actress looked stunning in her leather and tweed design

Although her ensemble for the night reflected her idea of power dressing, the actress decided to go with an altogether more feminine look earlier in the day. She posed beside Nicole for a photocall at IET London, wearing a summery purple silk dress with a rose motif in the middle.

The co-stars have been on the roll when it comes to promoting the series. Zoe has continued to provide insights to her audience about her character in the upcoming show.

© Getty Zoe was joined by her co-star Nicole Kidman at the screening

The latest spy thriller is based on a real life CIA programme that sends women around the world as undercover operatives to take down a terrorist organisation. Zoe will play the role of Joe who is in charge of training the young recruits of the programme.

“You follow Joe and her struggle with the life she has chosen and the toll it takes on her personal life at home and her marriage, but also how she's just unwilling to let the programme down and fulfil a mission. That's the sole purpose of people in service,” Zoe told The One Show presenters of her new role.

© Mike Marsland The Hollywood star has been on the promotional trail for her new show

Special Ops: Lioness is set to drop on July 23. It also stars Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman in supporting roles alongside Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanie.