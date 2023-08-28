North West, 10, poses with her $1.6K Dior bag alongside mom Kim Kardashian

North West's fashion moments never fail to create a stir. The ten-year-old style icon recently took to TikTok with her mother, Kim Kardashian, 42, showcasing their latest high-end looks while vacationing in Japan.

The scene: an opulent accommodation setting, and a fitting soundtrack - Kendrick Lamar's 'Money Trees.'

The video caption cheekily read, "Fit check", with North effortlessly taking center stage.

While the Hulu star, lounged elegantly in an all-beige ensemble, giving a nod to her ex-husband with a pair of Yeezy sandals, all eyes were on North's latest accessory: a vintage Columbus leather Dior handbag from 2002.

© Instagram North West with her mom Kim Kardashian

As Kendrick's lyrics played: "A dollar might turn to a million and we all rich", North proudly showcased her bag, which is currently on the market second-hand for $1652.

North's fashion-forward look was complemented by her baggy jean shorts and a cinched loose tee. The young fashionista also unveiled her new pink hair highlights, steering away from her previously debated long braids.

© Instagram North's bag is worth in the region of $1,600

But as with any family, not all moments are picture-perfect. A minor on-camera tiff between Kim and North showed the latter asserting her space, ending with Kim mouthing a playful "bye" and exiting the frame.

However, North's unabashed love for high fashion isn't new. Last Christmas, she amused followers by decorating her tree with ornaments that resembled $100 bills.

© Getty North West made a case for platform crocs

While many were in awe, some critics didn't hold back. A Reddit user remarked: "I see she’s teaching North that being famous is just showing off your wealth."

Despite the varied opinions, North's fashion journey continues unabated. December 2021 saw her unveiling her chic bag collection, featuring quirky items like a glittering pizza purse and a multi-colored chained gummy bear.

Not long after, she made heads turn during her aunt Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Portofino, Italy. Sporting kitten heels and a black corset-style T-shirt, North confidently strutted on the cobblestones.

© Getty North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 22/23 show in Paris.

The young diva's style diaries are filled with jaw-dropping moments. From flaunting a combined $4,000 worth of Prada and Hello Kitty purses in Tokyo to wearing rare pieces from dad Kanye West's former streetwear collection, North's fashion choices are always newsworthy.

A standout moment: donning a vintage blue bomber jacket, which recently auctioned for a staggering $10,000.

Furthermore, North's accessory game is second to none. Be it a mini Balenciaga bag retailing for nearly $2,000, or the unique Crocs from Balenciaga's collaboration priced at $950, she knows how to make a statement. And who could forget her celestial metallic look, crowned with a Louis Vuitton raincoat estimated at $2,900?