New mum Stacey Dooley has been sharing the highlights of her summer holiday with fans, including a literal steamy bikini shot in a hot tub during her getaway with partner Kevin Clifton and baby Minnie.

But it wasn’t swimwear that was centre fstage for the former Strictly Come Dancing star's latest August moment shared on Instagram. It was her twinning style sense with her adorable seven-month-old daughter as they both donned wooly jumpers during a seaside visit.

In the snap, baby Minnie looks so sweet in her cream-coloured mini jumper with floral embroidery, which was teamed with the cutest pair of tiny jeans.

Mum Stacey, meanwhile, showed off the grow-up version of the look, a cosy oversized knit with balloon sleeves.

Captioning the post, though, the TV presenter, who teamed her jumper with trendy cargo trousers and neutral trainers, highlighted another thing mum and daughter have in common: their red hair!

Alongside the pic, in which she’s smiling broadly as she lovingly holds Minnie in her arms, she only included two simple red-haired girl emojis.

© Instagram Stacey shared a picture of herself cuddling baby daughter Minnie - and highlighted their matching red hair

Fans loved the candid snap, with thousands of likes flooding in along with comments from fans who are understandably ‘awwwww’-struck with the picture. “Minnie is getting so big now, absolutely gorgeous," commented one, while another follower wrote, “So sweet.”

Of course, there were plenty of remarks on the pair’s heart-melting mother-daughter style, too. “Matchy matchy,” wrote one fan, following it up with a heart-eye emoji.

Former Strictly stars Stacey and Kevin have been enjoying their first summer holidays with daughter Minnie

“Chunky knits is why we don’t mind summer storms,” wrote BBC journalist Nina Warhurst along with a pair of heart emojis.

Stacey and former Strictly dancer Kevin are continuing their holiday after an idyllic break in Bath, where the family stayed in the luxurious Homewood hotel.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley has been sharing glimpses of her life as a new mum

Holidays aside, no doubt one of the biggest highlights of the past few months was when Minnie reached a major milestone: sitting up on her own.

Kevin revealed the big moment on social media, sharing an image of Minnie sitting upright as she played with some toys, although her face isn’t shown.

© Instagram Kevin Clifton showed his daughter Minnie sitting whilst playing at home

Speaking on The One Show, Stacey explained that she and Kevin are protecting Minnie’s privacy.

“I've got a little girl, Minnie, and she is 10/10, magic, golden. Of course, instinctively, I want to show her off to the world," she said, before adding: "But it's such tricky territory. It's hard to navigate because she can't really give true consent yet."

Stacey and Kevin announced the arrival of their first baby together back in January. Taking to social media, Kevin shared a photograph of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents," revealing they'd finally welcomed their baby girl.