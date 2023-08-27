Harper Beckham is a stylish tween in denim shorts on private yacht trip with David and Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child Harper Beckham looked summery and smiley in denim shorts as she enjoyed a private yacht trip in Croatia - see photos

Harper Beckham is quite possibly the coolest twelve-year-old in the industry. From sitting on the front row at global Fashion Week events to hosting a birthday party at Prada, spending her summers in Miami and having David and Victoria Beckham as parents, it's hard not to feel envious of the celebrity tween as she jet sets across the world with her family.

On Sunday, fashion mogul and former Spice Girls star Victoria shared a photo of her daughter sunning it up whilst on board a private yacht.

WATCH: Harper Beckham shows off her dance moves

Harper looked so sweet as she smiled in the sunshine. The youngest Beckham rocked summery black denim shorts paired with a strappy cream top, wearing her honey-blonde hair in a sleek high ponytail.

© Instagram Harper looked to be in her element as she enjoyed a boat trip with her parents

Mother-of-four Victoria added a simple white heart to the photo posted on her Instagram Story, which comes after a series of glowing holiday photos she shared over the weekend.

The Beckhams appear to be enjoying a low key holiday in Croatia, which was quickly spotted by fans who recognised the idyllic backdrop in Victoria and David's steamy selfies.

Victoria and David kissed against a sunset

While many recognised the backdrop, writing: "Family time making memories in Croatia is the best," and "My Croatia! Recognised it immediately," Victoria's other followers were beyond delighted by her kissing snap with her husband.

"You are such a lucky lady," and: "That sunset kiss photo is my most favourite photo of the year out of anyone, anywhere!!" added other fans.

© Instagram Victoria and David are loving their break away

Stylish Harper has sported a series of stunning outfits on her family holiday this year. In one of VB's snaps, her daughter donned an elegant lace-trimmed halterneck top, while other photos show the trendy tween rocking a ruffled white skirt with a cobalt blue tank top.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper Beckham sunned it up in Croatia

David also posted a photo of Harper, writing: "Growing up too fast," alongside a photo of her daughter looking pensive.

© Instagram Victoria's fans loved her latest photo of Harper

The Beckhams have had a busy summer, spending time in Miami and Nashville, with their latest jaunt taking them to Italy, where David shared endless photos of the delicious food they're indulging in.