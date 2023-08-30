Martine McCutcheon stuns in figure-hugging jeans and perfect summer top

Martine McCutcheon is never short of a daring look and her latest one on Tuesday didn't disappoint.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 47-year-old was a vision as she stepped out in a pair of fabulous jeans. She paired the medium wash piece with the most fabulous red summer blouse adorned with brown and cream flowers.

Martine was celebrated her friend's birthday

Captioning the post, she penned: "Happy Birthday Darling Jan! You are the ultimate Patsy to any Edina. And you are like a fine wine! You just get better! You are so loved and adored and there were so many friends there at your party today - celebrating all things you and rightfully so. You are resilient.

"Funny, strong, wild, naughty, full of love and laughter and a most of all, you are a really good friend to so many people. We all love and appreciate you! Lots of love and Happy Birthday you special lady! #jan #ourrealifepatsy #fabulous #friendtomany #shesakeeper #happybirthday #weloveyou #gorgeous #surrey #partytime."

Martine's summer wardrobe is stunning!

She wore her brunette tresses back in a low bun and slipped on a pair of oversized sunglasses. While most of her hair was obscured by her glamorous shades, one thing that was on show was Martine's vibrant pink lipstick. She also added a gold bangle to complete her look.

Martine's summer ensemble certainly went down a treat with fans, who flocked to comments: "You look gorgeous," one fan replied alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Those sunglasses on you!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love you blouse @martinemccutcheon x where you get it from [red love heart emoji]."

When the star isn't stunning fans with a fabulous summer look, she is a doting mother to her son seven-year-old son Rafferty, whom she shares with her husband, Jack McManus.

The little one looks so much like his mum and they share the sweetest bond. Last week, Martine shared the sweetest photo of Rafferty and her family friend Jenny, who she confessed is like her second mum in the heartfelt caption.

Martine and Jack welcomed Rafferty in 2015. The couple met in 2009 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como.

The special day was exclusively covered by HELLO! at the time. On their big day, Jack said: "To me, Martine always looks amazing, but she looks so incredible, I had a tear in my eye pretty much all the way through the ceremony."I am blessed with so many amazing memories and moments with her, but today has topped them all. I feel I'm the luckiest man in the world."

Martine added: "We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. "In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance'."