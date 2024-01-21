Martin McCutcheon, 47, exudes snow bunny chic in micro leather shorts

We could all learn a thing or two from Martine McCutcheon’s latest outfit post, as she gave a masterclass in mixing cosy winter fashion with chic, and sexy, pieces. Wearing a stylish white and black fair isle knit from New Look, the 47-year-old actress proved that cosy doesn’t have to mean covered up by pairing her fluffy jumper with a pair of micro leather shorts.

Martine continued the stylish but warm theme with a pair of chunky black ankle boots, which instantly gave the look a trendy feel, and topped it off with a cream-coloured beanie and black tights for extra warmth. She wore her hair wavy and loose and her makeup natural, and added a few gold accessories for a touch of glam.

The former Eastenders star, posing in her beautiful neutral-themed home which she shares with husband Jack McManus and son Rafferty, wrote on the post: “Anyone else feeling the cold so much, that they are sat at work or home with their woolly hats on?” She continued: “I went for a walk in the cold, crisp weather but the sun is shining, so I’m happy about that bit! I love the sunshine!”

Her post sparked a flurry of praise from fans, with one calling Martine her “style icon” and another commenting that the actress looked “fab as always.”

Martine recently opened up about her peri-menopause journey, revealing that her hair was thinner than usual, and that she’d turned to hair extensions to thicken it out. “With the peri meno, my hair was less full than usual and my normal extensions were making it even thinner. I’ve always had fine hair, but a lot of it, so I felt I was just going to have to accept I couldn’t have the best of both worlds,” she wrote on an Insta snap.



“I was thrilled when my friend told me about the hand tie technique that @stacyodwell.naturalextentions uses, and the quality of the hair being amazing etc. I’ve had every kind of extension for films, music videos, shoots, you name it, for over 20 years and I was a bit sceptical. BUT!!! Hands down, this has been my favourite extension method and hair by a mile. My own hair is still going great and having a chance to thicken and grow while I have my dream hair at the same time.” She added: “Hope it helps and that you get to try it for yourself.”

The mum of one also disclosed that she’s been suffering from hot flushes due to the peri-menopause, a common side-effect. “I know it’s freezing, but I’ve had to come upstairs to open all my windows and take off some clothes as I’m feeling so hot and flushed baby!!” she captioned a series of stunning, topless selfies. Describing herself as ‘glowing’, she continued: “Let’s put it down to that certain time in life shall we?”

“At least my face hasn’t gone like a beetroot this time around, it’s happening less often and the “glow” tonight has given my face a nice, healthy, youthful shine – so I’m sharing looking nice and taking the positives!”

Too right, Martine!