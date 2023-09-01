Dolly Parton showcases endless legs in tiniest butterfly dress

Dolly Parton has never shied away from attention-grabbing ensembles, and her latest outfit choice is no exception.

The 77-year-old took to Instagram to share her latest look, which comprised of a 3D butterfly, a tiny dress and glittering fishnet pantyhose. Clearly delighted with her outfit, Dolly smiles widely, throwing her hands out to the side in glee.

The showstopping post was uploaded to celebrate Dolly's next book, 'Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones', a tome dedicated to her iconic fashion looks over the years, out in October.

© Instagram Dolly Parton impressed fans in her butterfly dress

Sharing details of the book, Dolly said on Instagram: "It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair, and get to know some of the wonderful people that have helped shape my life and look.”

If her latest outfit is anything to go by, the book is set to be a riotous read, with fans loving her butterfly dress. "Gurlll you’re gorgeous," one fan wrote, while another added: "Love it. That is one impressive gown not to mention the train that goes with it. Where did you wear such a thing? That would be an amazing thing to see you wearing walking down an aisle somewhere in that gown, a vision for sure."

Butterflies certainly mean something to Dolly at the moment, as she shared a clip of herself rifling through a series of rainbow-colored butterfly materials, with her song 'Coat of Many Colors' playing in the background.

Dolly's been a busy woman recently, sharing she didn't even have time for the future Queen of England, Princess Kate, during a trip to the UK capital.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, Dolly shared: "This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn't even go.

"I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I'm going to get to do that – that would be great.

"But she wasn't going to promote my rock album so I had to say no," Dolly joked.

© Getty Dolly Parton has a rock album coming out in November

The rock album she speaks of, simply titled Rockstar, is due out on November 17, with an all-star roster of musicians joining her for the 30-song collection which includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock tracks including Stairway to Heaven and Purple Rain.

© Getty Dolly Parton has a new book and a new album on the way

We can't wait to hear it!

