Carol Vorderman wows fans in figure-hugging leather dress in new video

Carol Vorderman always looks so glamorous, as she proved once again in a video she shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The blonde beauty, 62, looked stunning as she modelled a curve-enhancing brown leather dress that boasted a V-neck design, which she wore with matching high-heeled sandals and eye-catching gold jewellery.

Posted to promote her daily podcast, Perfect 10, the short clip saw the star spin around and smile at the camera, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wows fans in figure-hugging leather dress

The maths whiz captioned the clip: "Q: Take these two numbers - 606 and 66, turn them upside down then add them together. What answer do you get? For the answer check out today's Perfect 10 (LINK IN BIO)."

Carol's hands went wild for her look, with one writing: "I thought the question was going to be "how do I look?' to which I was going to reply... perfect ten [heart-eyes emojis]." Another fan posted a row of heart emojis in response while a third wrote simply: "Wow".

© Instagram The star loves a figure-hugging look

The mum-of-two loves to make a daring fashion statement, and is a particular fan of leather looks. Just a few days ago, she hosted her BBC Radio Wales show in a stunning leather skirt.

Carol made sure to show off the look in its full glory, as she uploaded a short clip of herself strutting through a nearby corridor in the outfit, making sure the leather swished as she approached the camera, before playfully placing her hands on her hips and throwing her blonde locks to the side.

© Instagram Carol loves to showcase her outfits on social media

It wasn't just her leather skirt that commanded attention, as Carol also wore a curve-hugging woollen jumper. In the caption, she shared: "I love radio. Been doing our little show on BBC Radio Wales for over 4 years now. Without my other half @natsus1 today as he's getting married to Jamie tomorrow so he's in full face-pack mode today.

"See you tomorrow along with the gang my Nathan... it should've been me. Huge hellos to @gylesbrandreth and @kayeadamsofficial for chats on the show... love you both. Tune in @bbcsounds for catch up Live on Saturdays 1130-2pm for a kitchen disco, a proper laugh and who knows what else!!!!!"

© Instagram The star at Radio Wales

Fans were quick with their praise as one said: "Want to look like you when I'm older," and a second posted: "Absolutely stunning as ever," and a third noted: "Looking amazing."

A fourth added: "You look exorbitantly stunning in your amazing leather skirt," and a fifth complimented: "Always look stunning when wearing leather." Earlier in the week, she was absolutely gorgeous in a curve-hugging denim ensemble that highlighted her hourglass figure.

© Getty Carol always looks glamorous

Carol looked divine as she recorded an interview for the Where There's a Will, There's a Wake podcast in front of an ornamental skull and candles, flashing a huge smile as her luscious blonde locks fell down past her shoulders.

She accessorised with an oversized necklace and had a full face of makeup. Speaking about her appearance, Carol explained: "So much fun with my comedy heroine @kathyburkeallwoman on her podcast @deathpodcast_..."