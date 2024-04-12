Brittany Mahomes looks unrecognizable in ‘spicy’ new hair transformation

Brittany Mahomes Brittany Mahomes has captivated her audience once again, this time with a stunning transformation that has everyone talking.

The former soccer player and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showcased her fiery new red hair in a series of Instagram photos that left fans and followers spellbound.

Styled by the talented extension specialist and hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott, Brittany’s vibrant mermaid waves and heavy layered curtain bangs marked a daring departure from her usual bleach blonde locks.

Although it appears the bold hairdo might be a wig, Brittany fully embraced the change. "Feeling spicy," she captioned her Instagram post, where she experimented with different hairstyles, including a voluminous blowout and a '90s-inspired tousled bun that truly brought out her redhead vixen vibes.

© Instagram Brittany Mahomes showcases her hair transformation

The makeover session didn't just stop at her hair. Brittany's makeup, done by Bex Pichelmann, featured a glossy nude-peach lip and sharp winged cat eyeliner that complemented her stunning transformation.

"Casually breaking the internet," Bex commented on the post, clearly as impressed as the fans.

© Instagram Brittany looks stunning with her new hair

Brittany’s choice of outfits for the shoot ranged from a casual black abs-baring bandeau with jeans to a more polished scoop-neck bodysuit, showcasing her versatile style.

At one point, she boldly posed topless, adorned only with a dazzling necklace and her massive diamond wedding ring, in a topless photo featured in the carousel of images.

© Instagram Brittany has gone from blonde to fiery red

Her followers were quick to express their admiration. "In her red era," one fan raved, while another wrote, "Oh yeah! Live your best life." Laurabeth, the stylist behind the look, also chimed in with a playful note, "Leave em on RED."

Beyond her eye-catching photo shoots, Brittany has always shown a love for significant glam moments, but she's also known for keeping it real with her followers.

Brittany is a mom of two

Last month, she shared a makeup-free selfie and opened up about her ongoing skin struggles, inviting advice from her followers. "Any tips send them my way…thanks friends," she wrote, sharing a "daily reality check" and reminding everyone that even style icons face everyday challenges.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.