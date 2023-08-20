Willow Smith rules the stage in a sports bra and mini skirt – and check out her waist-length hair

Japan was abuzz on the nights of August 19 and 20 as the annual Summer Sonic Festival took over, playing host to a star-studded lineup of performers and headliners.

One of them was Willow Smith, who wowed audiences over the unique two-night setup of the festival. On the first night, the slated lineup of artists perform in both Chiba (near Tokyo) and Osaka simultaneously, and then switch the following night.

The 22-year-old rising punk-pop and punk-rock star was captured by several enthralled fans over her two sets, dressed in all-black to fit the vibe of her ever-growing discography.

© Instagram Willow posed backstage at the Summer Sonic Festival with rapper Chanmina

Willow was seen on stage in a black midriff-baring top with a mini-skirt, bike shorts underneath, and lace-up black combat boots.

After the show, she was seen posing backstage with South Korean-Japanese rapper Chanmina, ditching her top for a sports bra and allowing her braids to fall all the way down to her waist.

Other performers at the festival included Kendrick Lamar, Niall Horan, NewJeans, Liam Gallagher, Evanescence, and many more.

© Getty Images The singer was one of several headliners at the star-studded affair

The festival scene has proved to be Willow's stomping ground recently, having brought her styles and longer braids to several recent headline shows.

She most recently impressed at Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco and Day In Day Out Festival in Seattle, donning varying styles of comfy yet performance ready attire while letting her braids fly about.

In a recent interview with Vogue after being named the face of Mugler's latest alien-themed fragrance, the "Whip My Hair" singer opened up about embracing her longer locks recently.

She stated: "The music that I make has a huge influence on how I want to present myself," while admitting that her style and music were in a bit of a transitional phase currently. "I'm really studying the greats like Alice Coltrane and Charlie Parker and diving into their vibes. In general, I'm just tapping into what feels true to me right now."

She specifically referenced Questlove's Summer of Soul documentary, about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, as an influence on her present look. "The 'fros and colorful vibes are big on my mood board right now."

As for new material? Willow promised some new material in the works, which would serve as the follow-up to last October's Coping Mechanism, her fifth studio album in her 13-year long career.

© Instagram Willow cited a recent trip to the mountains for helping inspire her new material

"It's been a beautiful process and I never thought I could fall in love with music more than I already was," she explained, citing a recent retreat to the mountains as a "form of connecting to myself and ancestral self-healing for me," and the inspiration she needed to write and record.

"I'm really excited to share new songs and continue on this journey of deeply listening to my intuition and inspiring others to do the same."

