Sophia Loren, 88, is the epitome of youth as she turns heads during rare appearance

As she approaches her 89th birthday later this month, the indomitable Sophia Loren graced the Venice Film Festival with her enduring glamour.

The Hollywood icon, renowned for her timeless beauty and legendary career, made a stylish entrance that captivated onlookers and reaffirmed her status as an ageless fashion icon.

Sophia exuded sophistication as she arrived at the festival, draped in a chic leopard print blazer paired with a coordinating shirt.

Complementing this ensemble were sleek black trousers and comfortable flat shoes, a testament to her practical yet elegant style.

© MEGA/Getty Sophia Loren is seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport

Waving warmly to her nearby fans, Sophia exuded an air of grace that has defined her presence in the limelight for decades.

Her signature auburn tresses were styled into voluminous curls, cascading onto her shoulders with a sense of classic allure.

Her makeup, as always, was a picture of timeless elegance. The It Started In Naples actress effortlessly pulled off this ensemble, accentuated by a statement gold necklace, matching earrings, and a pair of tinted sunglasses that added an air of mystery.

© MEGA Sophia wears an elegant outfit

Despite nearing her 90s, Sophia radiates an undying vitality. Born on September 20, 1934, in Rome, Italy, she continues to defy age with her vibrant spirit and unwavering passion for life.

In a candid interview with AARP THE MAGAZINE for the December 2020/January 2021 issue, she shared six invaluable life lessons that have guided her journey.

First and foremost, she emphasized the importance of self-encouragement, revealing that she constantly cheers herself on and finds security in her authentic self. This self-assuredness has been a cornerstone of her remarkable career and life.

Sophia's second lesson centers around the significance of maintaining connections with family. She underscores the value of communication and staying in touch with loved ones, which brings a sense of grounding and happiness.

Furthermore, she imparts the wisdom of savoring every precious moment, even the simplest pleasures like indulging in a piece of chocolate. This philosophy speaks to her ability to find joy in the present and live life to the fullest.

A profound lesson she shares is the power of steering clear from negative thinking. By cultivating a positive mindset, Sophia demonstrates that embracing optimism can be transformative.

© Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Sophia Loren inaugurates the Sophia Loren Restaurant

Sophia is a steadfast advocate for embracing natural aging. Rejecting the pressure to alter one's body or appearance, she extols the virtue of being content with oneself.

Her perspective is unequivocal: "Why change your body and be somebody else if you are happy inside? I never thought of that - never. I like what I have. I like me!"

In her sixth lesson, Sophia reflects on the importance of accepting life's inevitable changes. She opens up about the profound sadness she experienced upon losing her husband, emphasizing that some emotions can never be entirely overcome.

Her candidness underscores her depth of feeling and the authenticity she brings to every aspect of her life.

© SOPA Images Sophia embraces natural aging

Sophia's illustrious career has been adorned with accolades, with one particularly historic achievement standing out. In 1961, she secured the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the war drama feature, Two Women.

This victory marked a milestone, as she became the first actress to win an Oscar for a performance not delivered in the English language. Her impact on the global cinematic landscape is immeasurable.

Currently in Italy for the 2023 Venice Film Festival, Sophia Loren's presence adds an air of timeless elegance to the event.

This year's festival has taken on a more subdued tone, with many Hollywood figures opting to stay away due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. Since July 17, the entertainment industry has grappled with a strike over concerns related to artificial intelligence usage and streaming residuals.