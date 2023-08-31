Salma Hayek, 56, sets pulses racing in tiny bikini in sultry new snap

The Black Mirror star is known for her ageless physique

Salma Hayek has once again captivated her fans with her stunning physique and unapologetic confidence. The 56-year-old actress set social media ablaze with her latest Instagram post, showcasing her incredible toned figure in a revealing bikini top.

The snapshot exudes both sex appeal and self-assurance as Salma effortlessly flaunts her bust and taut midriff.In the scintillating image, Salma dons a skimpy bikini top that accentuates her enviable curves.

The striking ensemble is paired with a captivating blue and white patterned skirt adorned with delicate fringe detail. A master of style and allure, the actress elegantly leans against a wall, with one arm casually resting along the staircase railing.

Her signature raven tresses cascade luxuriously past her shoulders, styled with natural waves and parted in the middle.

The captivating look is completed with smoky eye makeup that enhances her gaze and a touch of pink lip gloss that adds a hint of playfulness.

The Black Mirror star is keenly aware that her many social media followers most often respond to her swimsuit photos, referencing the idea when she posted a tribute on National Bikini Day earlier last month wearing a, of course, patterned string bikini, bearing striking art work.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let's hope they don't ban them too," she wrote playfully.

Salma recently celebrated hitting a whopping 25 million followers on Instagram, and wrote alongside her clip: "I can't believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you.

"Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here's a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising – but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support."

In a candid interview with The Mirror in 2021, Salma Hayek shared insights into her fitness routine, considering her demanding schedule.

With a pragmatic approach, she revealed her secret to maintaining her beach-ready physique, saying: "I like yoga and invented an exercise routine that is five minutes and works my entire body. You are sore the next day but when you are doing it you don't feel it."