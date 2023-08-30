Christina Aguilera turns heads as she struts in semi-sheer skintight neon gown

Christina Aguilera brought out the looks once again with her latest social media posts, opting to close out summer with a bit of flashy fashion.

The singer, 42, took to her Instagram with a series of photos sporting a look that would be fit for the ongoing US Open, a gown in the same shade of neon yellow as a tennis ball.

Her stunning outfit featured structured sleeves with shoulder pads, ruching fabric, and a deeply plunging neckline. It hugged her figure while also becoming semi-sheer as it went into the skirt, exposing the bodysuit she wore underneath.

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

While wearing her hair down and loose and sporting a pair of sunglasses, she strutted around her home while captioning a video she posted with: "Summer don't end!!"

Fans inundated her comments section with flame emojis (and green hearts, for good measure), and left comments like: "You're the most beautiful woman in this world!!!!!!" and: "I can't with so much beauty! I just can't!"

A third wrote: "Always coming with the vibes," while a fourth gushed: "This color suits you soo welll omg."

Recently, Christina took to Instagram to skip from the present to the past, shedding light on the 24th anniversary of her debut record, her self-titled album, the one that started it all.

MORE: Christina Aguilera shocks fans in mobility scooter following injury

Released August 24, 1999, the record was the former Mickey Mouse Club performer's very first as an adult solo artist, released when she was just 18.

Thanks to hits like "Genie in a Bottle," "What A Girl Wants," and "Come On Over Baby," (all of which went to number one), the singer was established as one to watch from the jump, becoming one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

MORE: Christina Aguilera's lookalike daughter, 9, almost towers over her in adorable new photos

The album was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top ten of several charts worldwide (plus number one Stateside) and selling over 14 million copies, her best-seller to date. Nearly 10 million of those are from the United States alone, making it one of the best selling albums nationwide by a woman.

© Getty Images Christina's self-titled debut recently turned 24

The record also won her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in a hotly contested race against fellow teen pop sensation Britney Spears, and she was also nominated for the album's lead single, "Genie in a Bottle."

MORE: Christina Aguilera shows off incredible curves in figure-hugging jeans and heels

Thanks to debut records by the songstress, fellow Mouseketeer Britney's Baby One More Time, and Mandy Moore's So Real, the bubblegum teen pop movement exploded worldwide, with the former two capitalizing on that with the success of their follow-up records and sell-out tours.

Christina posted a compilation of clips from the several music videos of that era as well as interviews, writing alongside it: "24 years on the 24th. Grateful for all of the love and support I've received, from the release of my debut album and beyond."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.