Lady Gaga poses in her 'underwear' in stunning photos from return to Vegas

Lady Gaga has made her return to Las Vegas for her beloved Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano residency, and her attendees are already being treated to showmanship and fashions galore.

The singer-songwriter, 37, took to her Instagram to share more behind-the-scenes photos from her residency, posing in what she deemed her "underwear."

In fact, it couldn't be further from the expected sight, though, as Gaga lay on the floor clad in an ornate black satin tuxedo, complete with high-waisted pants, a white button down and bow tie, and even a sequined blazer.

Other photos she added included more black and white shots of her 1920s style showgirl dress, complete with a feathered plume, her monochromatic Adidas sweatsuit, and a bold lip, most likely courtesy of Haus Labs.

"Tuxedo is my underwear," she simply captioned her photos, with fans flocking to the comments section in droves and leaving responses like: "My queen, what a beauty," and: "Girl, are you trying to kill us? We can't breathe with everything going on," as well as: "She said lemme wear this tuxedo and serve bob."

Gaga's jazz residency began once again on August 31 and will continue until October 5, the first leg of the year after she took a hiatus following shows in April and May last year.

While she has used the platform to serve up her signature blend of theatricality and activism, dazzling audiences with a performance of her 2011 hit "Born This Way" this past weekend in support of trans rights, the return proved to be a somber one.

The concerts are her first since the passing of jazz legend Tony Bennett, Gaga's close friend with whom she'd collaborated on two jazz albums, Cheek to Cheek and Love For Sale, and was the major inspiration for her alternate career in the genre.

Bennett, who made occasional appearances alongside his friend and protégé during her Jazz + Piano residency, passed away on July 21 at the age of 96, days shy of his 97th birthday on August 3.

The "Alejandro" singer took to her Instagram with photographs out and about New York City on his birthday, draped in a black textured gown, a beret, and sunglasses as she commemorated the occasion.

In her caption, Gaga wrote: "Happy Birthday Tony. August 3rd is Tony Bennett Day. A day for smiling. But I'll be celebrating you a lot more than once a year.

"I'll celebrate you every time I'm on stage singing jazz music, every time I'm with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I'll look around and remember all you did for this city and the whole world."

In her tribute to Bennett, shared more than a week after he'd passed, Gaga penned: "I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo.

"But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight."

