Joan Collins’ incredible latest snaps have fans saying the same thing

At 90 years old, the Dynasty star is a timeless icon

Dame Joan Collins, a timeless icon at 90, continues to captivate hearts as she graced Instagram this week with a collection of sensational summer hats.

The actress, renowned for her classic style, showcased her flair for fashion in a series of selfies that showcased her impeccable taste in headwear, from wide-brimmed straw hats adorned with animal print trim to chic fedoras that added a touch of elegance to her looks.

Behind stylish shades, Joan beamed with confidence and grace, complementing her looks with glamorous makeup and flawlessly applied pillar-box red lipstick.

Each snap exuded her signature charm and sophistication, leaving no doubt that she effortlessly rocks hats better than anyone. In her caption, she playfully engaged her fans, asking them which hat they would choose, all while emphasizing the importance of sun protection.

© Instagram Joan Collins wows her fans with her hat collection

Her Instagram post was met with an outpouring of admiration from her devoted followers. Comments flooded in, with one fan expressing: "They all look stunning on you, you have great taste."

Another follower echoed the sentiment, noting, "You rock hats better than anyone." Joan's elegance was repeatedly praised, with fans celebrating her timeless beauty and impeccable style.

© Instagram Joan looks sensational at 90

This captivating display of summer hats follows another radiant moment from Joan, as she shared a sun-soaked snapshot from her holiday with husband Percy Gibson.

The photo captured the couple's radiant glow as they enjoyed the warmth of the sun. Joan exuded confidence and happiness while donning a white halter-neck bikini, stylishly paired with sunglasses and a white sunhat.

© Instagram Joan looked phenomenal for her French holiday

Beside her, husband Percy showcased his toned physique in baby pink swim shorts as he floated on a lilo in the pool.

The love story between Joan and Percy has captured the hearts of many. Married in 2002, their bond remains strong, and their adoration for each other is palpable.

Percy, 32 years Joan's junior, managed a theatre production in which she starred back in 2000. Their encounter was serendipitous, leading to a love that Joan describes as giddy and fantastic.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2002 at Claridge's Hotel in London

"I've finally found my true soulmate. And my husband forever," she exclaimed. This declaration of everlasting love exemplifies the enduring connection that defines their relationship.

Fans of Joan quickly showered the couple with love and appreciation as they commented on the post. The comments section was filled with words of admiration and support, with followers expressing their happiness for Joan and Percy. One fan wrote, "Good for you and enjoy your best life, absolutely beautiful and fabulous," while another simply stated, "A beautiful photo."