Kate Beckinsale displays incredible physique in sports bra and mini shorts – and wait til you see her shoes

Kate Beckinsale loves a bold look, and the star looked better than ever in a bright orange sports bra and matching mini shorts as she posed for Instagram on Thursday.

The 50-year-old showed off her impressive abs in the stunning photo, wearing a vibrant Alo workout set with a pair of orange leggings to match. Kate completed the sporty look with a surprising choice of footwear, opting for a pair of white chunky platform sneakers to finish.

© Instagram Kate showed off her toned abs in the mirror selfie

Looking glamorous no matter the occasion, Kate accessorized with a gold necklace and a selection of gold earrings, scraping her hair back into a voluminous bun that highlighted her pretty features.

As for her makeup, the Underworld star opted for a smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush, and a matte lip. Stunning!

© Instagram

Sharing the mirror selfies on Instagram, fans were quick to have their say on the post. One follower wrote: "Love this color on you." While another added: "The most gorgeous!"

"There's no color that you don't look great in. First time I think we've seen you in orange?" A third wrote.

Kate surprised fans last week as she took to Instagram to reveal a change to her appearance.

The Pearl Harbour actress unveiled her new tattoo on her shoulder of her cat's facial features after her beloved pet Clive passed away.

Kate announced the sad news on Instagram in June, writing: "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I’m sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken.

"I don’t have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet," she ended her post, noting that her feline friend was alive from 2004 to 2023, making him a respectable 19 years old when he died.