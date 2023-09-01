Kate Beckinsale shocks fans with new change to appearance

The Underworld actress had an emotional reason for her latest change to her looks

Kate Beckinsale surprised fans on Friday, taking to Instagram to share a photo of her latest tattoo.

The 50-year-old star's latest ink is a dedication to her cat Clive who sadly passed away, with the new body art a depiction of her cat's eye. Kate had her cat's features tattooed onto her shoulder, captioning the photo: "How can a light that burned so brightly suddenly burn so pale? Love you always."

Kate's fans rushed to support her – and praise her new inking, writing: "Stunning tattoo of your angel," and: "Such a beautiful way to remember him. Your artist did amazing work."

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale had Clive's eyes tattooed onto her shoulder

Other sympathised with Kate's loss, commenting: "I'm sorry you are still grieving, cats are so precious, mine means the world to me," and: "There is no deeper heartbreak. What a beautiful tattoo to commemorate Clive with."

Kate shared that her fluffy friend Clive passed away in June, mourning her pet publicly since the heartbreaking day.

READ: Kate Beckinsale posts heart-rendering message as she battles grief

Announcing his death, Kate wrote: "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I’m sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale's latest tattoo is a dedication to her cat Clive

"I don’t have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet," she ended her post, noting the little guy was alive from 2004 to 2023, making him a respectable 19-years-old when he died.

SEE: Kate Beckinsale displays two new tattoos dedicated to her mom and daughter

Kate was of course inundated with support, as Clive had become almost as famous as his celebrity mum, with regular Instagram posts keeping fans updated to his antics.

Following his passing, Kate's friends sent their messages of support, writing: "Kate I'm so so sorry," and: "Darling… I’m so sorry. I share your pain and hope it passes soon."

Her new ink is Kate's second dedication to Clive, after she also got a portrait of him on her arm surrounded by constellations, writing: "This has really helped."

We're pleased that Kate has found a way to manage her pain, and hope her heart begins to heal from this difficult time.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub