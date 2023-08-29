Carol Vorderman looks magical in curve-hugging gymwear

Carol Vorderman is never shy of turning a head in a daring outfit, and the presenter is known to have dozens of them lining her wardrobe, especially when it comes to her gym outfits.

On Tuesday, she made sure to get a round of fitness in and she looked absolutely magical in her bold ensemble which consisted of a red-hot outfit with skintight leggings and a matching shirt, which also carried a large white patch in its centre. Carol smartly tied her hair into a ponytail so it didn't get in the way as she hit the heights.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman sizzles in gruelling workout

The star uploaded a short video interspersed with photos of her tackling dumbbells and other weight-related exercises.

"Suffering from Bank Holiday-itis... thought today was Monday and bounced off to the gym," she joked. "Always feel angelic once I've sweated a bit...the weights are getting heavier now which is good. At home all week, thankfully so in every day xxx."

Carol hit the gym in a daring outfit

Her followers were quick to commend Carol for her work ethic as they praised the star for hitting thr gym. "Smashing the weights. Well done Mrs," complimented one, while a second added: "Love this Carol you are smashing it."

A third posted: "Feel the burn, feel the burn," while a fourth commented: "You look so wonderful. Happy to see you enjoying it. It is something I should think of doing too," and a fifth said: "Your figure is a perfect 10."

Carol did plenty of weight training

Last week, Carol looked simply divine in a leather skirt shared a short clip where she swished her skirt as she approached the camera, before playfully placing her hands on her hips and throwing her blonde locks to the side. It wasn't just her leather skirt that commanded attention, as Carol also wore a curve-hugging woollen jumper.

In a lengthy caption, she shared: "I love radio. Been doing our little show on BBC Radio Wales for over 4 years now. Without my other half @natsus1 today as he's getting married to Jamie tomorrow so he's in full face pack mode today.

Carol is known for her daring outfits

"See you tomorrow along with the gang my Nathan....it should've been me. Huge hellos to @gylesbrandreth and @kayeadamsofficial for chats on the show.....love you both. Tune in @bbcsounds for catch up Live on Saturdays 1130-2pm for a kitchen disco, a proper laugh and who knows what else!!!!!"

Fans were quick with their praise as one said: "Want to look like you when I'm older," and a second posted: "Absolutely stunning as ever," and a third noted: "Looking amazing."

The star works hard for her figure

A fourth added: "You look exorbitantly stunning in your amazing leather skirt," and a fifth complimented: "Always look stunning when wearing leather," while many others commented with strings of flame and heart emojis.

