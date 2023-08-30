Kate Beckinsale displays endless legs as she models unusual outfit and towering heels

Kate Beckinsale is known for her unique taste in fashion, and the 50-year-old star was quick to show off her new socks that were branded with British supermarket chain, Tesco, including the brand's blue and red coloring.

Kate was pictured lying on her bed as she flexed her legs, showing off the white socks. However, she also went with a bold choice of shoes, as she styled out an eye-catching pair of red platform heels. In the corner of her room included a whole host of dreamy outfits that the actress would easily rock.

One included a stunning white feathered coat while a slinky leopard-print dress also hung on the rail alongside an audacious black jumpsuit.

In her caption, Kate displayed her trademark sense of humor as she joked: "@nina_kate thank you for my present from home. Strong urge to go and buy a Bombay bad boy and some firelighters."

Fans went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "Wow! Now you have a pair for every value supermarket! Great shoes! I’d not be able to walk a single step in them but wish I could," and a second posted: "This is hilarious…..love it….do you have a day that's not filled with fun?"

A third added: "Who knew Tesco value socks were a thing," while a fourth commented: "Most beautiful legs in the world!!" and a fifth said: "You could honestly hold a crowd doing comedy. Fantastic sense of humour."

Last week, Kate truly embodied Hollywood glamour as she dressed in a breathtaking pink and gold ruffled gown adorned with a jewel-embellished bodice to celebrate the birthday of her friend, Nina Kate. The grandeur of her outfit was complemented by a pearl-studded headpiece, as she and her guests reveled in the festivities, capturing their joyous moments with a series of photos.

Sharing the cheerful snaps on social media, she playfully captioned them: "Part two of Princess @nina_kate of Camden's birthday (There are quite a few parts)." In a nod to another attendee, Kate added, "Also, you're welcome for @craigminton_ in pantaloons – probably the furthest he's ventured from his South London style in some time."

Kate wasn't the only one who dressed up for the event, as she made sure that her pet cat, Willow, had a costume with the white kitty all decked out in a blue little dress.

