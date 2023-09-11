Gisele Bündchen is a golden goddess in risqué thigh-skimming look

Gisele Bundchen proved she's still at the top of her game when it comes to bold fashion choices, stepping out during New York Fashion Week in nothing but an oversized denim jacket.

The 43-year-old embraced the fashion pack's recent penchant for going pantless, instead wearing her large denim jacket like a dress, with nothing underneath.

She added clogs to the look, proving her fashion credentials - but this isn't the first time this month that Gisele has opted to go pant-free.

© Getty Gisele rocked the pantless trend during New York Fashion Week

Earlier in September the supermodel posed on Instagram in nothing but an oversized brown leather jacket, with her legs seemingly endless. Fans lapped up the photo, writing: "One and only, simply the BEST!!" and: "The most beautiful!"

© Instagram Gisele loves the pantless trend

Referencing her 2022 split from Tom Brady, another fan wrote: "The ONE thing that Tom Brady lost that mattered."

SEE: Tom Brady's lavish new home plans post Gisele Bundchen split revealed

Not content with continuing to take the modeling world by storm, Gisele is keeping busy in the publishing world too, releasing her latest cookbook, Nourish, which she wrote about on Instagram.

"People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit," Gisele explained. "Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle. In Nourish, I share my family’s favorite simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes and some self-care rituals that help me so much in my life especially as a busy, working mom.



"I am happy that I get to share this cookbook with all of you! Hope you enjoy!" she finished, inciting excitement from fans.

"How yummy!! Can’t wait to try these recipes!" one wrote, with another commenting: "Already bought, another bestseller."

Another of Gisele's followers thanked the supermodel for how she'd helped change her life. "I have incorporated so many healthy habits because of you. Your book helped me with meditation, your passion for the environment forced me to take a step back and see what I could do. I can’t wait to get this!"

We're happy to see Gisele thriving following her split from American football player Tom Brady. The duo split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

© Getty Gisele is thriving in her new single life

Of their split, Tom said: "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The former couple continued to support one another post-split, with Gisele sending Tom her well wishes when he shared he'd retired from sport for good.

" Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," she wrote on his Instagram post.

We're happy to see things are still friendly between the former love birds!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub