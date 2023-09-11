Blake Lively debuts disco bombshell transformation in dazzling figure-hugging look you can't miss

The Gossip Girl alum looked like a golden goddess as she attended the Michael Kors NYFW show

Blake Lively is bringing disco back! The Gossip Girl alum embodied all the glamor and diva energy of the era with her latest look.

Attending the Michael Kors Spring 2024 show during New York Fashion Week on Monday, the upcoming star of It Ends with Us left fans slack-jawed with her golden goddess look reminiscent of those favored by the iconic Cher in the 1970s.

The mom-of-four sparkled as soon as she arrived at Domino Park in Brooklyn for the runway show, which was also attended by fellow stars such as Ellen Pompeo, Halle Berry, Anitta, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

For the star-studded event, Blake opted for a form-fitting, gold sequin jumpsuit with a tank top-like neckline, featuring a thin belt that accentuated her curves, and the bell-bottom hem further called back to retro, disco-themed ensembles.

What's more, Blake fully committed to the Studio 54-esque look, and had her signature blonde hair styled in voluminous curls with a middle part, plus she accessorized with glass drop earrings, and of course an impeccable sunkissed tan to boot.

During the show, Blake was photographed sitting next to John D. Idol, who has been CEO of Capri Holdings (formerly Michael Kors Holdings) since 2003.

© Getty Blake looked positively radiant

As soon as photos of her in the dazzling outfit swirled on social media, fans were quick to rave about it on Instagram and beyond, with one cheekily questioning: "How is she real," as others added: "She looks so good!!" and: "Mother is mothering," as well as: "Wow, so gorgeous."

Many also couldn't help but note that while the look was certainly full of disco energy, Blake also naturally made fans remember her Gossip Girl character Serena van der Woodsen's unforgettable style, with one fan writing: "Welcome back, queen Serena."

© Getty The actress enjoyed the show next to the label's CEO

The actress has long been a champion of the beloved designer brand, and for the Michael Kors Fall 2022 show in February of that year, she looked just as glamorous in yet another monochromatic, figure-hugging look.

© Getty Blake and Michael in February 2022

For the event then, she took advantage of her bombshell looks and donned a baby blue, sequin pencil skirt paired with a plunging crop top and matching jacket, and added a pop of color by way of a bold red lip.

