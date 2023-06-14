Halle Berry is an actual goddess in daring dress with sky-high slit

Halle Berry never looks anything less than perfect and the Hollywood star set social media alight during the week when she posed in one daring ensemble, and she looked like an actual goddess.

The Die Another Day actress shared a photo from inside an auditorium where she posed in her slinky gown that featured a sky-high slit, allowing fans a glimpse of a beautifully toned leg. The item resembled a tearaway, and underneath Halle had paired her silver gown with a matching pair of sandals. Her sandy-blonde hair looked beautiful, as she allowed it flow down past her shoulders as she captured her selfie.

© Instagram Halle's daring look sparked a fan reaction

The blonde bombshell shared the post on her Instagram Stories, using a white heart emoji, while in her caption, she penned: "Subtle Tuesday serve," before adding a winky face emoji.

Fans fell in love with the striking photo, as one enthused: "Now here is a prime example of why humans are the finest beings in the universe," and a second said: "Timeless beauty just like Jennifer Aniston, Paula Abdul and others."

© Instagram We love all of Halle's looks

A third wrote: "Listen whatever you doing to keep looking like that!!!…it needs to be bottled up and sold. She been fine my WHOLE LIFE!" and a fourth commented: "Thank you for making the 50's look like the 20's! Yes."

And one very passionate fan shared: "Sister Halle doesn't have to visit the gym everyday to look like this. She's top to bottom perfection, head, face, shoulders, back, bottom, legs(thighs and calves), feet and let's not forget her arms and bust. She's a perfect 10 and then some. No gym necessary!! Who looks better before celebrity status and wealth. I say Miss Halle. And don't forget she was first runner up to Miss USA which technically means had she not been mixed race or black especially in those days, she would have won. Mr Bond aka Mr. Pierce Brosnan personally chose Halle for the role and acknowledged and spoke glowingly of her unique and singular beauty. It will always be Halle. And, she's very much a lady, kind and gracious. Miss Halle all the way!!!"

© Instagram The actress has incredible legs!

Halle is known for her fitness and often shares her gruelling routines with her followers, but appears there is a small downside to being so muscular.

In a hilarious clip, Halle and her stylist Lindsay Flores hilariously struggled to fit some custom boots – made to match a gorgeous pink and blue mini dress which Halle was also wearing – onto the actress' impressively toned legs.

© Instagram Halle is a fitness enthusiast

"They were literally made for you," Halle's stylist Lindsay Flores joked as the duo struggled to get the first thigh boot to sit right on the actress' feet. "Well literally – they're not!" the Catwoman actress retorted, and so started a series of back-and-forth tongue-in-cheek arguments between the two as they battled to get the shoes to fit correctly.

Throughout the clip, Halle and her stylist dealt with the issue graciously, clearly finding a lot more to be amused about than annoyed with despite the problem with the shoes. At one point, as Lindsay was preparing Halle's left leg for the boot, she jibed: "You're just trying to get a [expletive] foot massage!"

Earlier in the year, the A-lister shared a video of the "fat-burning cardio blast" that she's been working on with her personal trainer – Hollywood stuntman Peter Lee Thomas. The caption read: "It's #FitnessFriday, time to @respin our fit! If you're anything like me, some workouts are harder than others. Well, this wrist weight workout kicked my butt!! This circuit is just 4 simple exercises, but if you do high reps and at least 5 sets, it's a fat-burning cardio blast!"

Sparking a reaction from her followers, many were quick to comment on Halle's incredible physique, not to mention her impressive stamina. "I'm 58 and I want to be like you, now I know how you got to have such awesome legs. Thank you for being such an inspiration @halleberry," wrote one. "Get it Halle! Exercise is so important. Thanks for sharing," added another.

Meanwhile, Halle's trainer replied: "Luck has nothing to do with it. Always putting in the work @halleberry."