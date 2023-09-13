Taylor Swift visibly upset as she breaks $12,000 vintage ring at MTV VMAs

The Anti Hero singer took home nine wins a the VMAs

At the MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift unexpectedly found herself in the midst of an unforeseen drama: her $12,000 vintage ring's massive diamond went missing.

Video footage showcased a visibly distressed Taylor, as she, along with VMA guests and staffers, frantically searched for the lost gem.

While the results of their search weren’t documented, what was evident was Taylor's absence of the ring for the rest of the evening.

Originally seen on the pink carpet sporting the stunning accessory, it was noticeably absent when the 33-year-old pop icon was awarded Video of the Year. The missing ring was also the talk of the VMA afterparty, where Taylor was once again seen without it.

Provided by the renowned jewelry dealer, Joseph Saidian & Sons, the exquisite Van Cleef Arpels Onyx and Diamond Ring, made from 18k Yellow Gold, was set for sale at a price tag of $12,000, as reported by People.

However, amidst the potential calamity, the jeweler maintained a sporting attitude. An Instagram post from Joseph Saidian & Sons depicted Taylor with the damaged ring, captioned affectionately: “We are still forever Swifties!”

Setting aside the ring's mishap, the evening was an iconic one for Taylor. Breaking records, she secured victories in nine out of the 11 categories she was nominated for at the annual event held in Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center.

© Jamie McCarthy Taylor Swift scooped 25 wins at the VMAs

Her accomplishments included major accolades such as Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Midnights, and six awards for her video and track, Anti-Hero. It's been a transformative journey for Taylor, who won her first VMA 14 years ago.

During her heartfelt acceptance speech for Best Pop for Anti-Hero, Taylor shared: "I love making pop music and country. Slinking between genres is possible because of you, the fans."

© Jeff Kravitz Taylor receives the Song of the Year Award

She further expressed her gratitude, emphasizing how her journey has been "one big adventure", and highlighting her immense passion for crafting pop music.

While receiving the Song of the Year award for Anti-Hero, Taylor credited her long-time collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

© Theo Wargo Taylor Swift (2nd L) accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" from (from L) Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC

Expressing her happiness, she reminisced about starting to write songs at 12, describing the catharsis she feels when her fans resonate with her lyrics.

"Perhaps we all share similar issues, and this award means the world to me. Thank you," she professed.

Further, for Best Direction for Anti-Hero, Taylor expressed gratitude towards her team, emphasizing the collaborative spirit of direction.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Taylor Swift is seen leaving the VMAs After Party Hosted by Diddy on September 13, 2023 in New York City.

She was overwhelmed with joy when she clinched the Video of the Year for Anti-Hero, attributing its significance to it being a fan-voted award.

This monumental evening marked Taylor's rise to second place in the MTV VMA all-time winners list, boasting 25 wins, trailing just behind Beyoncé's 28.

With pop icons like Madonna and Lady Gaga securing their own legacies with 20 and 19 VMA awards respectively, Taylor Swift's diamond debacle was but a blip in an otherwise spectacular night.