Amelia Dimoldenberg takes quiet luxury to the red carpet at the VMAs

Amelia Dimoldenberg has had plenty of iconic fashion moments on and off the red carpet.

From cool-girl brands like Miu Miu, 16arlington and Miscreants to under the radar labels like 3am Eternal, we are never short of style inspiration when the self proclaimed “very serious journalist” is out and about.

The world adores the 29-year-old Chicken Shop Date host, journalist and 'best friend' of Louis Theroux for her hilarious encounters and awkward personality, but we also love her impeccably cool style agenda.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Amelia wore a vintage Norma Kamali dress

She stepped out on the red (well, pink) carpet to chat with celebrities at the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday, and her dress was the most incredible vintage gown that encapsulated the elevated, minimalistic 'quiet luxury' trend.

Amelia stunned in a satin 90s midi dress from Norma Kamali, obtained from vintage sourcing brand James Veloria. The dress boasted a corset style fitted bodice with a ‘v’ shape that extended to the hips, extenuating the fit and flare silhouette of the gown. The pleated satin skirt oozed vintage glamour, which she paired with black patent court shoes and Swarovski drop earrings.

What is quiet luxury?

“ It’s a smart aesthetic, with classic cuts and designer labels that you will never get bored of,” stylist Georgie Gray previously told Hello! Fashion, “Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe.”

A soft, brown-orange smokey eye and a matching glossy lip made up Amelia's face glam, whilst her dark blonde hair was loosely curled, cascading over her shoulders.

Suffice to say that the presenter brought all the glamour on the red carpet last night, proving just how well versed she is in the sartorial department.