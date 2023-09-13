Taylor Swift's denim mini dress for the VMAs after party rivals her red carpet look

The Lover hitmaker sparked a Love Story in her dreamy denim mini dress to party after hours at the Ned NoMad hotel

Taylor Swift received an electrifying applause as she made history at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday night, winning nine of the 11 categories she was nominated for.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker's vampy red carpet look was a slinky black Versace dress dripping in gold embellishments for the awards ceremony. Later, the 33-year-old star slipped into a dreamy denim corset dress to let her hair down at the MTV VMAs 2023 After-Party, held at the illustrious Ned NoMad hotel in New York City.

© Gotham Taylor turned up the heat in her EB Denim dress

Taylor's ultra mini dress was the perfect afterparty getup from EB Denim. Crafted from upcycled denim off-cuts, her waist-cinching frock featured a boned bodice, lace-up back and chic pleated skirt.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Taylor Swift is seen leaving the VMAs After Party Hosted by Diddy on 13 September 2023 in New York City.

Never one to dull her sparkle, the American It-girl strutted into the venue wearing towering platform heels adorned with glittering rhinestones.

The Karma singer was armed with a $1,795 Aquazurra 'Mini Galactic Crystal Tote Bag', completing her look with a slick of cherry red lipstick and layers of mix-n-match gold jewellery. Divine!

© Gotham Taylor dazzled at the after party

Swifties were left convinced Taylor's drastic quick change from siren-like goddess in her dramatic Versace gown, to her little denim dress, was a sign of new music from the style muse. "I'm not saying we're getting a rock album, but we're getting a rock album," wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

"I’m in love with Taylor’s denim dress for the after party," added another, as a second wrote: "Taylor Swift's denim after party dress is absolutely everything. Tailored and casual and flirty and fun and put together and the addition of the red lip was truly a cherry on top."

© Jamie McCarthy Taylor Swift stunned in Versace earlier in the night

Taylor's beloved stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer was the genius behind her head-turning VMAs look, and was also the sartorial mastermind behind her illustrious The Eras Tour wardrobe.

© Theo Wargo Taylor Swift (2nd L) accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" from (from L) Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC

Also seen rocking after party outfits that could rival the VMAs red carpet were Selena Gomez and Ice Spice.