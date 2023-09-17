Shania Twain displays toned legs in micro denim skirt and glittering cowboy boots

Shania Twain looked sensational on Saturday night as she graced The O2's stage in London as part of her Queen of Me tour.

For her spellbinding performance, the unofficial queen of country music rocked a daring white matching set featuring a tiny, low-waisted denim cargo skirt and a coordinating cropped denim jacket complete with cut-out sections and frayed edges.

This isn't the first time Shania has wowed in an unexpected ensemble. Take a look at her Grammy outfit in the video below...

WATCH: Shania Twain's head-turning look at the Grammy Awards 2023

The star teamed her dreamy denim garments with a gem-encrusted nude bodysuit, endless gold necklaces, chunky gold bracelets and a pair of glittering cowboy boots.

As for hair and makeup, the 'You're Still The One' hitmaker debuted a dazzling platinum blonde hairdo which she styled in a timeless centre part. She accentuated her cheekbones with sculpting bronzer and added some extra va-va-voom with a punchy pink lipstick.

© Getty The singer dazzled crowds in London

During her performance, the 58-year-old caused a stir when she clambered on top of a chrome bike. She appeared to be in her element as she elegantly stretched out her toned legs beyond the handlebars.

Shania kicked off her tour in Glasgow on Friday night. The 'Giddy Up!' singer looked sensational in a tiny denim mini dress which did well to highlight her sculpted legs. And for an added dose of glamour, she teamed her frock with a pair of denim, knee-high boots.

© Getty Shania showed off her toned legs

The star was quick to wax lyrical about her time performing in the Scottish city. Over on Instagram, Shania sweetly gushed: "Wow Glasgow!! That's how you kick off a tour! Also, how fun is this dress?? A fan gifted me a denim jacket with all these gorgeous custom patches on it at a previous show, so I decided to get a little creative and Shania'd it."

© Getty Shania donned a colourful denim dress

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "You make everything you wear look amazing!" while a second noted: "Way to slay, queen."

A third remarked: "Wow what a sweet idea to turn the jacket into a dress," and a fourth swooned: "You were phenomenal at the concert last night. Best gig I’ve been to in a very long time. True legend and what a singer."

© Getty Shania Twain at the BRIT Awards 2023

Shania is currently on the European leg of her tour and will perform at London's O2 Arena on September 17 before shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, and Dublin, Ireland. Following another short break, she will return for more shows in North America next month.

The mother-of-one announced her 'Queen of Me' tour shortly after her 'Let's Go!' Las Vegas residency came to a close.

© Getty The Canadian singer is set to return to Las Vegas in 2024

At the time, she wrote: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

She went on to say: "I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"