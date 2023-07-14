As Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour travels around the United States, her fashions continue to impress attendees and her fans on social media alike.

The Canadian country-pop star, 57, impressed with her latest show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, breaking out some of her biggest hits and the newest bops from her recently released album, Queen of Me.

Shania has kept things consistent on each of her shows by showcasing one outfit specifically, and this time, she opted for a free-flowing fuchsia caped dress.

Wrapped around her body and hitting just above the thigh, the patterned fabric featured an ombre effect of pinks and purples, with a cape flowing behind her as she commanded the stage. Her look was paired with Swarovski jewelry, rhinestone silver cowboy boots, and a crimped brown wig.

"NEW YORK CITY!!" she enthusiastically captioned a post with some pictures from the show. "Wow I'm still in shock from such an incredible SOLD OUT show at @thegarden on Tuesday night. What a joy to share the night with so many friends in such an iconic space."

© Getty Images The singer's "Queen of Me Tour" has already proved to be a smash hit

It was certainly an eventful show for the 'You're Still the One' singer, however, as she was not only joined by her usual cadre of headliners, but also Today Show host Hoda Kotb.

Not only did the NBC anchor interview Shania, but she joined her on stage as well, with the two duetting to the iconic love ballad from her album Come On Over, which you can watch in the video below.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb showcases sensational singing voice as she duets with Shania Twain

Hoda wasn't just there to show off her pipes, however, as she and a Universal Music Group exec used the opportunity to deliver a special surprise for the singer.

In honor of over 25 years of extraordinary sales for the album (which was released in North America on November 4, 1997), they presented Shania with a commemorative double diamond plaque for Come On Over.

Shania was left stunned and overwhelmed by the honor, recognizing the album as the best selling country album of all time and the best selling album of all time worldwide by a solo female artist.

The good news continued, though, as Shania took a special moment out of her show while with Hoda to reflect on 25 years of Come On Over and its range of hits, like 'You're Still the One', 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman', and 'That Don't Impress Me Much', to name a few.

For the first time, she announced that a Come On Over: Diamond Edition would be released on August 25, featuring new renderings of songs and collabs with Chris Martin, Alison Krauss, Elton John, and the Backstreet Boys.

She wrote: "With Come On Over, it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life – no holding back! Especially as a follow-up to the certified Diamond The Woman In Me.

© Getty Images Shania honored 25 years of "Come On Over" during her show

"I knew I had more in me than one Diamond album. And with that, I'm happy to announce Come On Over: Diamond Edition will be released on August 25th."