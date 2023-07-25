Shania Twain shares sultry dressing room photo as she begins touring hiatus

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer is taking a break from her Queen of Me Tour

Shania Twain's Queen of Me tour has brought fans a wide-ranging array of spectacular looks from the performer, and as she marked the end of the US leg of the tour, she made sure to close it out with a bang.

For her first tour since the Now Tour almost six years ago, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker has kept fans on their toes with the variety of looks she has stepped out on stage with, always switching it up for her performances across the country.

As the star closed out her tour with shows in Texas, she commemorated the US leg's end with a slew of photos recapping her looks, and some of the most memorable on-stage moments.

Shania took to Instagram after her final US show and left fans wanting more with her photos, first sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of herself getting ready to hit the stage.

In the first photo, she has all hands on deck with her entourage making sure she looks as perfect as possible before she kicks off her performance, and she has multiple people working on her sheer, purple look while another person from her team worked on her curly, platinum blonde wig.

A subsequent photo sees her with the purple look in action, riding atop the bespoke horse-shaped motorcycle that has become a signature element of her tour.

Another snapshot sees her again backstage and transformed into a red ensemble – red wig and all – featuring a red fringe dress paired with cut-out black gloves and a slew of chunky rhinestone necklaces.

Shania also shared some of the sweet moments she shared with fans on stage, including a photo of a little girl decked out in a leopard print romper and matching cowboy boots, singing into the microphone.

© Getty Shania has been dazzling fans since the opening of her tour in Washington

"A few photos I loved from the Texas shows in Dallas and Houston," Shania first wrote, adding: "Can't believe it's the last night of the first US leg of the #QueenOfMeTour. Who's coming to tonight's show?? Hope you're ready to party!!"

© Instagram Shania recently shared a casual snap from her time in New Orleans ahead of her last US concert

Fans raved about her looks and performances throughout the tour, with one fan writing: "It was so good!!!!!!! I went to the show in Dallas and it was a sweaty mess but I LOVED EVERY MINUTE QUEEN," as others added: "Looking gorgeous," and: "You were incredible in Dallas! (as you always are) I had the time of my life!! It was the most amazing show!!! I love you so much," as well as: "Please extend this tour QUEEN!!!!! We need more of you!" plus another fan also wrote: "What an INCREDIBLE first leg of a tour!!"

Shania's tour, which is titled after her latest album, kicked off on April 28th in Spokane, Washington, and will run throughout the year, until November 11.

© Instagram Shania has been having the time of her life while on tour

For now, she has concluded part of the US leg of the tour, and will take August off before heading back on the road and kicking off the European leg of the tour in September.

She'll start things off with a concert in Glasgow on September 14, before two shows in London's The O2, plus subsequent concerts in Dublin, and other neighboring cities.