Shania Twain dons tiny bodysuit and knee-high boots in star-studded photo as she reflects on special time

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer has been on her Queen of Me tour this year

Shania Twain may have only just started her brief hiatus from her Queen of Me tour, but she is already reminiscing on all of the amazing moments it has had so far.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" songstress first returned to touring after six years away from the road back in April, and has been keen on sharing plenty of updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, epic moments on stage and more.

Now, though she is on a break from touring before kicking things back up in September, she is keeping the excitement going by revisiting more of the special tour in photos.

Shania took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on all of the amazing people that have been a part of her tour, not only her dancers, tour crew and entourage, but also the fellow stars that made surprise appearances.

She first shared a photo alongside fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini, plus singer Breland posing backstage.

In the photo, Shania is sandwiched between both singers, and she is pictured wearing an ultra-shiny silver bodysuit bedecked in glitter, with the added twist of a ruched gold bra outlining the collar. She paired the look with layers of chunky gold and silver jewelry, plus matching glittery boots, plus a crimped blonde wig.

In other photos, she is pictured in several of the various glitzy outfits (and wigs) she has been rotating throughout her tour, and posing next to other musicians such as Priscilla Block, Hailey Whitters, Mickey Guyton, Lindsay Ell, and Robyn Ottolini.

"I'm so lucky to have been able to have such wonderful up & coming talent on the road opening for the #QueenOfMeTour!!" she wrote in her caption.

She added: "Thank you so much to @kelseaballerini, @breland, @lindsayell, @haileywhitters, @priscillablock, @mickeyguyton, and @robynottolini for joining me on the road these past few months and getting the party started each night!!

"I'm so in awe of each and every one of you and your incredible talent," Shania concluded next to a pink heart emoji.

Fans gushed over the photos in the comments section under the post, writing: "Love Shania!!!!" and: "Ahhhh this concert was amazing. Had a blast in Palm Springs. Still not over it. It was phenomenal," and: "Wow, you guys look like you're having some fun," as well as: "I love this and you, thank you for your music."

Shania was last on stage last week in Texas, and will be taking August off before heading back on the road and kicking off the European leg of the tour in September.

She'll start things off with a concert in Glasgow on September 14, before two shows in London's The O2, plus subsequent concerts in Dublin, and other neighboring cities. Her last show is slated for November 11.