Jennifer Lopez, 54, turns heads in plunging floral frock at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez gracefully presented a trophy at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards held at Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, making a surprise appearance that left the audience awe-struck.

The Bronx-born singer and actress, radiantly defying her 54 years, opted for an elegant Bach Mai Resort 2023 full-skirted floral frock, complemented by $189 Femme LA 'Donatella Mules' in pink and a coordinating Rodo clutch.

This fashion-forward selection was crafted by the stylist duo, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Avoiding the red carpet, Jennifer illuminated the stage with her presence, leaving the audience enamored.

Her exquisite white-and-pink Cyclamen hand-painted floral moiré gown featuring a deep V-neck and T-back was a vision to behold.

© Instagram Jennifer looked stunning in a plunging floral gown

Hairstylist Lorenzo Martin crafted Jennifer’s hair into a sleek updo, fastened into a tidy bun, aligning with the high standards of the award ceremony.

Scott Barnes, the renowned makeup artist, sculpted Jennifer's face with full contouring, enhancing her natural beauty, while Eri Ishizu bestowed her with a subtle, natural-looking manicure.

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer Lopez attends the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards honoring science behind beauty, health and wellness

During her stage appearance, the two-time Grammy nominee tenderly held a tuxedo-clad chihuahua, Woody, the face of the Daytime Beauty Awards, handed over by the awards ambassador, Chaz Dean.

Jennifer had the honor of presenting the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award to her long-time fitness trainer, Tracy Anderson, based in LA.

Embracing her warmly, Jennifer commended: "Tracy Anderson stands out as the original creator whose methods and dedication to her craft keep her at the top of her game. There is no madness to the method - just 25 years of pure dedication to her clients and health."

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage

The interaction continued on Instagram, where Jennifer, who boasts a staggering 391.7M social media following as an Intimissimi paid partner, congratulated Tracy.

The fitness guru replied, “@jlo you are an exquisite human being! Your love in motion is completely heartening! Thank you for being there to support me! I have all of the respect in the world for you!”

Tracy, who also adorned a tidy updo with a sheer black-lace cocktail dress, charges a $1,500 initiation fee plus annual dues for VIP access to her gyms. Her elite clientele includes celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Victoria Beckham.

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer honored Tracy Anderson in her speech

Absent from Jennifer’s side was her fourth husband, two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck, to whom she has been married for 14 months.

It is reported that Jennifer has dedicated nine songs to Ben on her upcoming 13-track ninth studio album, "This Is Me... Now," marking her first record since "A.K.A." in 2014.

Ben, alongside his BFF Matt Damon, was engrossed in producing William Goldenberg's drama "Unstoppable" before the SAG-AFTRA strike, casting JLo as Judy Robles, the mother of one-legged champion wrestler Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome).

Jennifer, wrapping up her role in Brad Peyton's AI thriller "Atlas," which is slated to stream on Netflix, shared her joy on Instagram Live, stating: "We had a good time. This is a beautiful movie about the future, but it's also about letting people in."

Jennifer, who balances being a mother to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, is also engrossed in managing her cosmetics company, JLo Beauty, and her Revolve clothing company, JLo.