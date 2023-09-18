Heidi Klum wows in figure-hugging leather bustier in red hot transformation

Heidi Klum can turn out a look like no other, and the German supermodel embraced a whole new kind of avatar for her latest photoshoot.

The America's Got Talent judge, 50, appeared on the latest cover of Grazia Magazine for their "elemental" issue, and it was clear she embraced the element she was given, which was fire.

Heidi looked absolutely red hot in the cover shot, captured by Kristian Schuller, bathed completely in red with dark undertones and shadows to add more eeriness to the mix.

Her outfit effectively contrasted with her hair coiffed into flames and power pose, styled out in a metallic leather deep U-shaped bustier with a bright silver ruffled mini skirt.

"Thank you for having me on your cover," she wrote alongside her photo, with the official Grazia blurb reading: "The original, ever-enduring supermodel reflects on how keeping an open mind enkindled her inimitable career, why the heart always has the capacity to love again, and what truly lights her fire." Fans lavished the shot with heart emojis.

In the accompanying interview, Heidi got real about taking care of herself three decades into her career, embracing her new life at 50.

"If you look at interviews of mine from 30 years ago today, I still say the same things," she said when asked about how to care for herself and her body.

"We all know not to lay in the sun without putting sunscreen on, that eating fried things is not as healthy as unfried things. We know you have to have a balance in life. You have to drink water. You have to sleep. You have to move your heart so your whole body is working, instead of just sitting around."

She continued: "My nails and hair grow because I eat well. My skin looks good because I take care of it. We know all of those things, but it's just the mindset of following those things that is always the hardest to do."

© Getty Images The supermodel attributed her physique primarily to eating right and keeping active

The mom-of-four delved more into her background affecting her decision to be as health as possible, adding: "Coming from Germany, my mum would make super unhealthy things all the time – cream sauces on everything! – so I just learned how to cook for myself.

"Maybe because [in the beginning of my career] I didn't have the money to go to restaurants, I learned how to really eat well."

© Instagram "We know all of those things, but it's just the mindset of following those things that is always the hardest to do."

Heidi also shut down the conversation surrounding her age gap with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who is 16 years her junior. "For me it never really mattered.

"We don't care. It seems to be that everyone else does. The only people who should care are the people in the relationship. Sometimes when people are like, 'Oh, why would he pick such an old woman?' – well, he did. Why did I pick him? Because I did.

© Instagram "When we close our door and all the noise is gone from everywhere, it's just us and we're happy with who we are, and we appreciate each other."

"When we close our door and all the noise is gone from everywhere, it's just us and we're happy with who we are, and we appreciate each other. It works for us. I think we could all be a little bit kinder, open-minded, loving, and let people do what they want to do."

