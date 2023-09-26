Jennifer Lopez, 54, is ageless as she poses in sheer top

The Jenny From The Block singer is married to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, the multifaceted icon of song, screen, and style, showcased her timeless beauty in a recent photograph for the Italian lingerie brand, Intimissimi.

The stunning image, captured by renowned fashion photographer Norman Jean Roy, featured Jennifer looking impeccable in a sheer beige bodysuit.

In the photograph, the 54-year-old artist was depicted seated gracefully, her legs curled up, her visage exhibiting a flawless complexion with a radiant Malibu tan.

The singer's hair was elegantly pulled back, emphasizing her natural beauty as she flashed a vibrant smile towards the camera. Notably absent were any pieces of jewelry or accessories, allowing her inherent glow to shine through.

Intimissimi, the luxe Italian lingerie label, has a legacy of partnering with global superstars. Earlier this year, the brand announced Jennifer's addition to this prestigious list, joining the likes of other international celebrities such as Irina Shayk and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have previously endorsed the brand.

Jennifer, a dynamo in the fashion world, promoted the Intimissimi collection via a series of images on her Instagram, reaching her astounding base of 251 million followers.

Captioned "When it feels right...nothing else matters," the images exuded allure. Jennifer's sun-kissed locks cascaded freely around her shoulders, with her magnetic smile being the standout accessory.

For the photoshoot, Jennifer sported her signature smoky eyeshadow, further elevating her chic ensemble. She captioned one of the images with the hashtag #thisismenow, followed by a black heart emoji, signifying her association and admiration for the brand.

Over the past year, Jennifer has graced several campaigns for Intimissimi, making a lasting impression since her initial appearance six months prior.

But what's the secret behind Jennifer's ever-youthful appearance? In 2022, the Jenny From The Block singer unveiled a crucial aspect of her beauty regimen. She emphasized the importance of a good night's sleep, asserting it as her ultimate beauty secret.

Jennifer's philosophy on beauty extends beyond skincare products. She revealed her five-pillar approach to maintaining her iconic glow, which she playfully dubbed the "5 Ss": sunscreen, serum, supplements, sano (wellness), and sleep.

"We often undervalue sleep, placing emphasis on hard work and persistence," Jennifer mentioned in her On The JLo newsletter. "Sleep, however, is an integral part of my beauty regimen. It is one of the most underrated beauty secrets."

Jennifer believes in getting a minimum of seven to nine hours of sleep. Recalling her early 20s, she shared how, due to her skyrocketing career, she often slept less than five hours a night.

This rigorous schedule led to exhaustion and panic attacks. This pivotal period motivated her to prioritize wellness and adopt a healthier lifestyle. She further elucidated: "Sleep is like a rejuvenating time machine. It's a retreat into a space where you refresh and emerge feeling younger."

Jennifer contends that undisturbed sleep can sometimes make her feel as if she's shed a decade off her face. She concluded with a reflection on the past year: "The pandemic inadvertently made us all slow down. It certainly made me pause and re-evaluate."