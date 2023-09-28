Christina Hendricks sets pulses racing with latest swimsuit photos

Christina Hendricks took to social media to share an unbelievable life update with a new and truly jaw-dropping set of photographs shared on Instagram.

The actress, 48, posted a series of pictures from her visit to Ireland that captured her dip into the Irish Sea, posing through the choppy waters.

One of the photos featured her tentatively testing out the sea while showing off her physique in a striped black and burgundy one piece swimsuit with her strawberry blonde locks tied up in a bun.

She revealed that the story behind the photos was much more of a daring escapade than you'd think, penning in her caption: "Those of you who know me well, know I have a fear of the ocean.

"But bigger than that fear, is the fear of not doing something extraordinary because I'm too scared. So, I decided I would go to the 40 ft. in Dublin and jump into the Irish Sea."

Christina continued: "But before I could take my own steps, the ocean, in one dramatic wave, grabbed me from this rock and [threw] me under, scraping my leg, plunging me under water with a mouth full of salt water as I was gasping for breath and then pummeling me over and over again with waves that made it almost impossible to swim back to land."

After the harrowing turn of events, though, she added: "But I did it. And it was exhilarating. I survived. And I might even do it again. But better planning next time…. I'm proud of myself."

The Mad Men star was inundated with praise and messages of support from fans, one of whom commented: "Wasn't the water freezing? That alone would have scared me off! Congrats on challenging yourself!"

Another added: "Face your fears, destroy your limits. So proud of you!" and a third wrote: "This is brave and wonderful! (Though I am sorry your leg was scraped). A fear challenged is often conquered."

Christina has been spending the last few weeks in Dublin, sharing frequent updates from her trip with her fiancé, steadicam operator George Bianchini.

She recently visited Ashford Castle, a historic castle hotel in County Mayo, Ireland, and gushed over the jaw-dropping property and its picturesque greens, massive structure, and old world charm.

Christina wrote: "I'm back at one of my favorite places on earth and first on the agenda…. TEA! My favorite meal of the day. Even more beautiful than the last time, @ashfordcastle you have my heart. Simply everything is exquisite. Ireland sparkles here."

Several of her updates from her trip have revolved around her stay at Ashford, which involved her showing off her gorgeous bedroom, filled with ornate carvings and antique furniture.

She also highlighted their grounds and selection of food, and wrote alongside one compilation of photos: "Like being in a dream."

