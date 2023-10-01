Lady Gaga dons sparkling cut-out little black dress in glamorous new Vegas photos

Lady Gaga is serving up all kinds of showgirl glam during her Las Vegas Enigma + Jazz & Piano residency, currently in its jazz-oriented phase at Park MGM.

The singer-songwriter, 37, has shown off a variety of stunning looks from her time in Sin City, and her latest, while understated compared to the rest, has just as much sparkle as you'd expect.

She posted photographs of herself in her opulent dressing room, feeding on some grapes while lounging on her velour green sofa.

Gaga wore a stunning fitted little black dress that featured shimmering silver jewel trim on the collar and the waist, which gave way to a pair of neatly hidden cut-outs.

The fit also featured a pair of cap sleeves that added to the shape. Gaga paired her look with hair curled into an old Hollywood bob and a bold smoky eye and deep red lip, most likely courtesy of Haus Labs.

"Another Saturday night of jazz in Las Vegas. Hope to make another audience smile…you always make me smile," she wrote alongside her photos.

Excited fans left comments like: "Love these!!!" and: "You always make us smile, we love you for who you are!" as well as: "You are so stunning it's crazy!"

Gaga's jazz residency began once again on August 31 and will continue until October 5, the first (and so far only) leg of the year after she took a hiatus following shows in April and May last year.

© Getty Images The singer has delighted fans with her Las Vegas residency

She has often used her stage to serve up her signature blend of theatricality and activism, treating audiences to a performance of her 2011 LGBTQ+ anthem "Born This Way" earlier in September in support of trans rights, particularly during the "Enigma" part of the residency, which features more of her signature pop and electronic material.

However, the return to her jazz shows proved to be somber for Gaga, as they marked her first since the passing of jazz legend Tony Bennett, her close friend with whom she'd collaborated on two jazz albums, Cheek to Cheek and Love For Sale, and was the major inspiration for her alternate career in the genre.

© Instagram Gaga presented several show-stopping ensembles during her residency

Bennett, who made occasional appearances alongside his friend and protégé during her Jazz + Piano residency, passed away on July 21 at the age of 96, days shy of his 97th birthday on August 3.

In her tribute to the late legend, shared more than a week after he'd passed, Gaga penned: "I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo.

© Getty Images The shows are her first since the passing of her friend Tony Bennett

"But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight."

