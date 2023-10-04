Blake Lively looks stunning in low key casual look as she hits the streets in New York

As the bustling streets of New York City came alive on Tuesday, one particular fashionista commanded attention.

Blake Lively, the 36-year-old actress renowned for her style choices, looked effortlessly chic in a vibrant canary yellow sweater, capturing the essence of urban elegance as she took a leisurely stroll.

Blake’s plunging top, which played a perfect contrast to the city's concrete grey, was harmoniously paired with flared jeans and sandals that matched her top's hue.

Enhancing her outfit was a cream handbag with hints of yellow and the golden glow from her tinted shades. A soft wave in her hair and a dewy makeup palette painted the picture of a fashion icon, confident and graceful in her stride.

© Gotham Blake Lively out and about in New York City

This casual NYC outing followed a spirited weekend where Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, joined Taylor Swift and a slew of other celebrities to root for the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the game, the Gossip Girl alum displayed her fashion prowess in high-waisted black jeans coupled with a sleek strapless top.

© Gotham Blake looked stunning in her low key look

To add a splash of color, Blake chose a beaded pink and black crossbody bag, draping it casually over her shoulder. With her signature boho waves and standout gold hoop earrings, Blake captured the spirit of understated glamor.

The NFL game at MetLife Stadium was more than just sports; it was a gathering of stars. Alongside Blake and Ryan, attendees included Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is currently navigating through a public separation from Joe Jonas. The energy was palpable as they cheered the Chiefs to victory.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock Blake at the game

It's no secret that Blake and Taylor share a close bond, with their friendship spanning beyond the glitz and glamour of their professions. Last September, Taylor was seen celebrating the seventh birthday of Blake's daughter in NYC, highlighting their shared moments of personal joy.

Blake's fashion journey is a testament to her innate sense of style. Astonishingly, she shared with Vogue last year that she's never collaborated with a stylist.

This revelation is all the more impressive considering the consistency and flair she brings to every ensemble. Be it her denim short and oversized printed shirt combo during a September rendezvous with Ryan or her versatile styling of the Chanel beaded bag, Blake's fashion choices are always noteworthy.

© Dustin Satloff Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman enjoy the game

That very Chanel bag, which made an appearance at the NFL game, was previously paired with a sophisticated navy and purple cardigan and Louboutin loafers.

It showcased not just the versatility of the accessory, but also Blake's keen eye for reimagining statement pieces in various settings.