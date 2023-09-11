Blake Lively is the ultimate mermaid with princess hair in unexpected outfit

When the first shots of Blake Lively filming It Ends With Us dropped, fans were up in arms over the fact that her outfits didn't fit with what they pictured her character Lily Bloom would wear.

However, over the weekend Blake proved that she loves a zany ensemble just as much as the character she's portraying. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of herself baking – and while the sweet treats she whipped up look lovely, fans were distracted by her colorful outfit.

The mom-of-four teamed a navy and purple cardigan, with a floaty pink patterned skirt, a Chanel handbag and a pair of pink Louboutin loafers, wearing her hair long and loose in mermaid-style waves – and fans lapped up her ensemble.

© Instagram Blake Lively's fans loved her pink shoes

"Where are your pink shoes from?!? They’re gorgeous," one fan said, while another added: "Your dedication to the fashion grind never fails to make me smile."

"That outfit!! Gorgeous!!" another added.

READ: Ryan Reynolds talks having a son with Blake Lively as adorable family life revealed

Blake added six chunky rings to her outfit, with her statement jewels designed by Brent Neale, switching out her engagement and wedding rings for ultra-stylish jewelry.

© Instagram Blake Lively wore statement rings

The choice of Chanel handbag added a preppy vibe to Blake's outfit, with many fans comparing her to her Gossip Girl character, Serena Van Der Woodsen. "She literally is Serena Van Der Woodsen," one commented, while another follower noted: "Welcome back Queen Serena."

Blake's actress sister Robyn Lively joined her sibling for the day, even posing in a photo together. Robyn, 51, added several comments to the pictures, writing: "You’re creating a masterpiece while I’m in the bg shamelessly devouring whatever I could get my hands on," and: "This day was an actual dream come true."

© Instagram Blake Lively's sister Robyn joined her for the fun day of baking

Though there's a 15-year age gap between the sisters, they're extremely close, with Robyn sharing two adorable photos of them on Instagram in late August, to celebrate Blake's birthday.

"Con amore siempre… L’amour you like crazy! Happy birthday sweet sissy! You make my world a happier place," she wrote alongside a photo of the duo in Paris, and a picture of them in childhood.

Fans adored the throwback, writing: "Beautiful pictures of you and Blake," and: "You two look so sweet, so cute."

Robyn is also close to Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds, paying tribute to him on Instagram, she praised her brother-in-law, writing: "His work ethic is unparalleled, his talent is limitless, his kindness is abundant and he smells really, really good."

INSIDE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share rare inside glimpse into home life with four children

The trio attended an event to honor Ryan, which saw Blake make a speech about her husband, with Robyn writing: "He deserves ALL the accolades and kind words that so easily gushed from everyone’s mouth that evening. But no one said it better than my sister. I’ve never seen so many grown men cry. She’s actual magic. What a proud sister moment, and what an absolute honor to have been a part of it."

We love the close family bond!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub