Blake Lively looks gorgeous in bustier and high-waisted jeans

To say the eyes of the world have been on Taylor Swift and her inner circle at the recent Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game would be an understatement. And yet, it was the understated yet chic sartorial choice of Blake Lively that caught our eye.

The Gossip Girl actress, 36, and her husband and fellow actor, Ryan Reynolds, joined Taylor Swift to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. The mother-of-four wore a pair of high-waisted, black straight leg jeans paired with a black figure-skimming strapless top.

Blake accessorised the stylish monochrome look with a beaded pink and black crossbody bag which she effortlessly draped across one shoulder. Keeping the look simple was clearly high on Blake’s agenda as she opted for natural boho waves in her hair and a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock Blake Lively looked gorgeous in all black at NFL game

Alongside Taylor Swift, Blake and her husband joined GOT star Sophie Turner amid her public divorce from singer Joe Jonas and singer Sabrina Carpenter at the NFL game, held at MetLife Stadium, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs take home a victory.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock Blake sported natural beachy waves

This is not the first time Blake and Taylor have been spotted supporting each other beyond the spotlight of the stage or screen. In September, Taylor repaid the favour when she was pictured stepping out in New York City during celebrations for Blake’s daughter’s seventh birthday.

Blake never gets things wrong in the style stakes. In May last year Blake told Vogue that she has “never worked with a stylist”, and for that the star of A Simple Favour deserves the highest praise as she continues to nail a laid-back yet stylish look.

© Getty Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds were seated next to Hugh Jackman

We were drawn to another perfect example of Blake’s off-duty style – the denim short-oversized printed shirt and sandal ensemble she wore when walking hand-in-hand with Ryan Reynolds down a New York street in September. Once again, the actress opted for an ‘undone’ approach to styling her hair which ensures time and time again that she looks beachy and bohemian.

And of course, who could forget when she styled the Chanel beaded bag she took to the NFL game in a preppy look alongside a navy and purple cardigan and Louboutin loafers, showing the versatility of the show-stopping accessory and Blake’s ability to rewear statement pieces.

© Getty The Gossip Girl star looked gorgeous in her off-duty ensemble

Though the Chiefs might have won the game, it is Blake getting all the points from us for yet another gorgeous ensemble.

