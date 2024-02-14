Blake Lively stuns in animal print miniskirt and matching jacket as she steps out in New York

Blake Lively effortlessly transitioned from sports fan to fashion icon within a matter of days, marking a remarkable presence at New York Fashion Week following her spirited attendance at Super Bowl LVIII alongside her BFF, Taylor Swift.

At Michael Kors' Ready to Wear Fall 2024 showcase, Blake was the epitome of elegance in a brown giraffe-print ensemble, complementing her outfit with matching tights, boots, and a purse.

This chic attire contrasted sharply with her casual yet striking red tracksuit look at the Super Bowl, showcasing her versatile fashion sense.

© Raymond Hall Blake Lively is seen arriving at the "Michael Kors fashion Show"

In an engaging conversation with ET during the fashion event, Blake shared her astonishment at making it on time considering the hurdles posed by her Super Bowl attendance and a challenging snowstorm.

She humorously mentioned the prospect of arriving with "wet hair and no makeup," a scenario she was relieved to avoid, attributing her polished appearance to her glam team.

© Gilbert Flores Anna Wintour and Blake Lively

"I don't make myself look like this," she quipped, highlighting the effort behind her flawless look.

Blake's presence at the show was a gesture of loyalty to Michael Kors, a designer she credits with introducing her to the fashion world.

"He brought me to my first event ever in fashion," she reflected, emphasizing her commitment to supporting him in return.

© Dimitrios Kambouris (L-R) Anna Wintour, Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, John D. Idol, Brie Larson, Rachel Brosnahan, Katie Holmes, Gabrielle Union, Meghann Fahy and Nina Dobrev

The event was a gathering of stars, with celebrities like Brie Larson, Katie Holmes, and Gabrielle Union among the attendees, underscoring the show's allure.

Amidst her bustling schedule, Blake humorously engaged in a social media exchange with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

© PATRICK T. FALLON Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl on Sunday night

Following the Super Bowl, where she and Taylor were seen supporting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, Ryan playfully inquired about his wife's whereabouts against the backdrop of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer premiere.

Blake's witty response, featuring a snapshot of her in front of a TV displaying Ryan's character, adorned with "Best Friends" necklaces and a Chiefs' Super Bowl Champions hat, encapsulated their playful dynamic. "Honey I'm home," she captioned, adding a touch of humor to their loving banter.

