Blake Lively's red-hot bikini photo gets '$2 million' makeover - Ryan Reynolds reacts

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have proved once more that they have two of the best senses of humor in Hollywood.

The Gossip Girl actress and Deadpool star delighted fans with their latest social media antics which included Blake in a bikini and a bizarre makeover.

Both stars reposted a recent snapshot of Blake in red swimwear, sporting pigtails and looking fabulous.

Alongside the promotional image, however, was an artist's interpretation of the photo.

The tongue-in-cheek sketch shone Blake in a far less glamorous light with fuzzy hair and a body which was decidedly uneven.

They lead their followers to the Instagram page of @2dollarartist, the creator of the image, and the captioned quipped:"@blakelively & @vancityreynolds promised to pay me 2 million dollars after finishing this spectacular portrait.

"I want my payment now. It took me 2 days to complete. I couldn't sleep, eat for weeks... finally, it's finished now.. hard work paid off..#blakelively #ryanreynolds #portraitpainting #fanart #picasso #picassoart #artistsoninstagram #art."

His fans laughed and commented on the fact that Blake and Ryan had reposted the image. 2dollarartist then thanked them for their reposts adding heart emojis and writing: "All thanks to @vanicityreynolds," and "@blakelively too."

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Blake Lively found the artist's work amusing and reposted it

The original photo was shared over the summer and there's no denying Blake looked phenomenal in the sizzling images.

She posed in a bold red two-piece while posing poolside in several photos she shared on Instagram to promote various flavors of her premium sparkling non-alcoholic Betty Buzz mixers.

Blake and Ryan have four daughters together

The pair - who are parents to four children - are no strangers to teasing one another and regularly troll the other in jest.

They've posted unflattering photos of each other as birthday tributes, and are renowned for pushing each other's buttons all for a fun cause. When asked whether he is trolled, Ryan told People: "Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife trolls the [expletive] out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home."

© Getty Images The Deadpool star loves his family, pictured here together in 2016

And Blake isn't the only one at their home doing it. "Even my daughters now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing."

However, they're also very much in love and regularly gush about how lucky they are. Ryan has made no secret of the fact he believes Blake is the one who holds their family together.

© Instagram Blake rocked a swimsuit only weeks after welcoming her fourth child

During his acceptance speech for the Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards in 2023, he said: "Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, hope and happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but you give me more strength than any man can possibly deserve."

