Serena Williams, 42, shares incredible bikini flashback photo from a 'verryyy different time' in her life

Serena Williams treated her followers to a captivating trip down memory lane. The tennis icon, now 42, shared an incredible flashback photo on Instagram that left her fans in awe.

In the snapshot, a younger Serena, likely in her 20s, looks stunningly fit, donning a chic little black bikini.

The bikini design, featuring a low-cut top and briefs with hip-straps, accentuated her toned physique perfectly. An unmistakable mark of the Y2K fashion era is the diamond piercing in her belly button, reminiscent of a trend popularized by pop sensation Britney Spears.

With her hair elegantly pulled up, allowing curly tendrils to softly frame her face, Serena's makeup was subtle, complemented by a shade of pale pink lipstick. The caption overlaying the snapshot read: "Share a pic from a VERRYYY different time in your life," signifying a reflective mood.

© Instagram Serena Williams posted a bikini flashback pic

The photo showcased Serena’s wide, carefree smile, suggesting a period when life seemed simpler. This post comes on the heels of joyous news in her personal life: the birth of her second daughter with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, this past August.

Celebrating the new addition, Serena shared a touching video on her Instagram. The clip beautifully captured a moment with her husband and their first-born, Olympia, who is five.

© Instagram Serena Williams joined by daughter Olympia during her workout in a photo shared on Instagram

Together, they introduced their newest family member, Adira River Ohanian. The post was lovingly captioned: "Welcome my beautiful angel."

In the shared moment, Serena, donning a pink dress possibly symbolic of the occasion, is seen embracing Alexis.

© Instagram Serena Williams pregnant with second child

Their elder daughter, Olympia, also dressed in pink, joins the couple, showering in their affections. Serena, indicating a brief pause, then re-enters the frame holding their newborn, bringing the family together.

Expressing his joy, Alexis penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram: "Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. Our house is brimming with love: a jubilant and healthy newborn girl and an equally joyous and fit mother. @serenawilliams, you've now gifted me another unparalleled joy — you're the GMOAT (Greatest Mother Of All Time). Heartfelt thanks to the exceptional medical team for their care. Introducing @olympiaohanian to her baby sister was an unforgettable moment for me."

© TikTok Serena Williams announcing the birth of her second daughter, where she's posing with husband Alexis Ohanian, her first born Olympia, and their new baby girl

Serena and Alexis, whose romantic journey began with a serendipitous encounter in a Roman hotel in May 2015, solidified their relationship with an engagement by December 2016. The couple welcomed Olympia into their lives in September of the following year. Their love story was celebrated with a grand wedding in New Orleans that November.

The news of Serena's second pregnancy was gracefully revealed before this year's Met Gala in May.

Discussing the transformative journey of motherhood with Vogue, Serena candidly confessed her earlier reservations. "Earlier in my career, I hadn’t considered motherhood. I often pondered the idea of bringing children into a complex world. I never felt naturally maternal, especially around infants or kids," she remarked.

However, her perspective evolved profoundly after Olympia's birth. The tennis legend found an inseparable bond and purpose in motherhood, stating: "For Olympia, there is no sacrifice too great. Everything just fits perfectly now."